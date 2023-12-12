December 12, 2023
Yuga Labs co-founder addresses comeback rumors amid ongoing health crisis


Non-fungible token (NFT) entrepreneur Willie Aronow has confirmed that he is not ready to return to Yuga Labs, the NFT firm he co-founded, despite making “continued progress” with his health.

“I am not ready to come back to work even part-time. I have to make sure I’m there for the people who need me for a long time,” Aaron Said On December 11, addressing rumors of a possible comeback.

“What I have to say is that, even though I’ve been making steady progress in terms of my health, there have been some pretty cool changes, and it’s been a marathon for me.”

Aronow explained that some days, he is ready to throw himself in “the deep end,” while other days, he feels like he needs to take himself to the emergency room in a “wheel-chair.”

Aronow, also known as Gordon Goner, took leave in late January after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. In the same announcement, Wiley dismissed rumors that Yuga Labs had used neo-Nazi and racist imagery, calling them “lies”.

At the time, he said he would continue to serve as a board member and strategic advisor at Yuga Labs.

Despite the retreat, Aronow said he has a chance to overlook the operations of Era Labs – the team behind NFT projects Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks – And suggest changes where necessary.

“I have identified the key issues that are holding us back, and since the last board meeting two days ago, I feel like I have addressed those issues in no uncertain terms,” ​​he said.

That said, Aronow is supporting the current leadership in what could be a make-or-break year for the firm in 2024:

“I left that meeting with a sense of renewed confidence in our leaders and all ERA brands. They know there is pressure for 2024 and I think they are going to impress you.

Aronow previously explained that he was reluctant to take a step back, but his condition had deteriorated so rapidly that he had no other choice but to prioritize his work.

“I pushed myself far beyond my limits. I worked 12 hours a day, almost every day. I should have taken advice from everyone around me and struck a balance.”

are linked: BAYC creator Era Labs completes restructuring to focus on the metaverse

About a month before Aronow’s absence, the firm announced Daniel Alegre, former president and chief operating officer of Activision Blizzard, as its new CEO.

Aronow co-founded Yuga Labs in February 2021 with Greg Solano, Zeshan Ali, and Kerem Atalay.

The most notable NFTs developed by the company include CryptoPunks, BYC, MeBits, and OtherSideMeta.

