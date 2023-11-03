YouTube’s plan backfires, people are using better ad blockers

Edgar Cervantes/Android Authority

YouTube’s crackdown on ad blockers is causing users to uninstall software in record numbers.

However, an even greater number of users are turning to better ad blockers that won’t trigger YouTube’s warning.

Some users are even going to the extent of switching to a new browser.

YouTube has recently expanded its ad-blocking efforts, transitioning from just a small experiment to a global launch. The move appears to have had some success, as users are uninstalling the software in record numbers. But you could also argue that it’s had the opposite effect, as a growing number of users are turning to better ad blockers.

According to one report, hundreds of thousands of users uninstalled ad blockers in October, seemingly in connection with YouTube’s broader crackdown. wired, Plus, data shows that record-breaking numbers of people are also installing alternatives that won’t fall into YouTube’s trap.

Krzysztof Modras of Ghostery – one of the more popular ad blockers in Chrome’s extensions store – says he’s seen three to five times the number of installs and uninstalls in the past month. Over 90% of users who uninstalled the extension cited a software failure on YouTube as the reason for their decision. However, the company saw a 30% increase in installations on Microsoft Edge as users attempted to find a suitable alternative.

Another blocker, AdGuard, told the outlet that they typically see about 6,000 uninstalls per day on Chrome, but this increased to 11,000 per day between October 9 and the end of the month, peaking at 52,000 on October 18. However, its paid version seems to make this extension immune from YouTube’s ban. The company is reported to have said that when people realized this, the number of users increased, reaching 60,000 installations on October 18 and October 27.

At the moment, it appears that due to YouTube’s crackdown on ad blockers, people are struggling to find better alternatives. Some people are also turning to solutions like NewPipe, a YouTube-like website that is able to play videos from the platform without ads.

Industry experts like Modras are warning that YouTube’s efforts to circumvent ad blockers could result in more complex blocking strategies. These more complex tactics can lead to the creation of unintentional security holes.

If you’re looking for alternatives, extensions like uBlock Origin also work when used on Firefox. Adblock Plus also offers some tips on how to get past the anti-ad block wall. There’s also the option to take the risk and pay for YouTube Premium.

