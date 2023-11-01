YouTube's crackdown on ad blockers goes global

Summary

YouTube is testing blocking ad blockers on its platform through May 2023. The company initially called it an experiment that it was trying with a small subset of its users. This use has become more frequent in recent months, with streaming sites showing a timer on the warning screen. YouTube’s efforts are now going global, with ad-block users being greeted with a pop-up that prevents them from streaming videos on the platform unless they enable ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium .

YouTube’s communications manager Christopher Lawton confirmed the move to The Verge, saying it was a “global effort” from the company. Chances are, if you use an ad blocker, you may have already received a prompt from YouTube to allow ads on the service or subscribe to YouTube Premium to eliminate ads forever. Reports of YouTube’s anti-ad blocker rollout have only increased in recent weeks.

Lawton says the use of ad blockers violates the terms and conditions of service. Ads help YouTube pay creators and keep the servers running. So, by blocking ads on the platform, you are essentially robbing your favorite creators of their revenue.

Some ad blockers and site modifiers may work now, but are unlikely to do so for long. Eventually, there should also be ways to bypass YouTube’s block on ad blockers. Interestingly, some users report being unable to stream videos on the platform despite not using an ad blocker. This issue seems to occur primarily with Microsoft Edge and Firefox users.

Google’s move to block ad blockers on YouTube began in March 2022, when the company ultimately shut down YouTube Vanced. The popular community-developed app allows users to enjoy the benefits of YouTube Premium, including ad-free streaming and background playback, without paying for the service.

If you don’t want to see ads on YouTube, consider subscribing to YouTube Premium for $14 per month. This happens after the announcement of a $2 increase in prices in July this year. You can save $28 by paying for an annual subscription, which costs $140.

With 30-second unskippable ads coming to YouTube on TV later this year and the company testing making it harder to notice the ‘skip ad’ button, it’s clear the platform is trying to discourage you from taking a premium subscription. Wants. And if you primarily use the streaming service to listen to music, subscribe to YouTube Music instead.

Source: www.androidpolice.com