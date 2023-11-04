YouTube's crackdown led to record uninstalls of ad blockers

Ad spies who figure out ways to detect ads and engineers skilled at blocking them are hard at work figuring out how to get around YouTube’s blocking blockade in discussions on private Slack groups and GitHub projects. But progress has been hindered because YouTube is not capturing every user. Comparatively few developers are able to trigger the warning themselves – perhaps the only ad block users in the world who are happy when YouTube finally catches them.

Google has had a complicated relationship with the ad blocking industry. Unlike Apple’s App Store, the Google Play mobile app store has banned ad blockers for nearly a decade. But Chrome, which Google says serves a mission to support an open Internet where users can remain secure and private, has given them much wider latitude to operate. In addition to ad filtering, many ad blocking tools have features that prevent users from being tracked across the web. Ad blocker developers say trouble with YouTube has long been a top driver of downloads for their tool.

Faced with demands from YouTube to turn off the blockers, users turned to every means possible last month. Some recommended services appear in online discussions such as Newpipe.net, an open source YouTube lookalike that uses workarounds to play videos from the service without ads. NewPipe does not collect usage data, it says on its website.

Some ad blockers are already being adopted. Hankupper, the Slovakian company behind the lesser-known blocker AdLock, released a new version for Windows this week that they believe goes unnoticed by YouTube. If users find this to be true, it will lead to improvements in versions for macOS, Android, and iOS, says Kostiantin Shebanov, Hankuppers’ product head and business development manager.

Ghostery’s Modras worries about the consequences of Google escalating its war against blockers. Users who lose anti-tracking features when disabling a device may become victims of online threats, and companies like them are being forced to implement more complex blocking strategies that may lead to unintended security holes. “The more powerful they have to become to deal with the challenges, the greater the risk,” he says.

There may also be legal consequences. Modras says that when a publisher takes steps to circumvent an adblocker, it is illegal for developers in Europe to attempt to circumvent those measures. But they believe that blocking ads is acceptable if a blocker does so before issuing a warning.

Source: www.wired.com