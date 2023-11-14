YouTubers face penalties if they use generative AI – unless they comply with this new rule

YouTube will soon require creators to disclose whether a video was made with generative AI.

On Tuesday, the video streaming giant announced this and other updates to reduce the misleading or harmful effects of generative AI.

“When creators upload content, we’ll have new options for them to indicate whether it contains realistically altered or synthetic content,” YouTube vice presidents of product management Jennifer Flannery O’Connor and Emily Moxley said.

What YouTube labels representing AI-generated content will look like. Credit: YouTube

Creators who consistently fail to do so may face penalties, such as removal of content or suspension from the YouTube Partner Program. The announcement also said that artists and creators will be able to request the removal of content (including music) that uses their likeness without consent.

The widespread availability of generic AI has increased the threat of deepfakes and misinformation, especially with the upcoming presidential election. Both the public and private sectors have acknowledged the need to detect and prevent nefarious uses of generic AI.

For example, President Biden’s AI executive order specifically addressed the need to label or watermark AI-generated content. OpenAI is working on its own tool, the “Provenance Classifier”, which detects whether an image was created with its DALL-E 3 AI generator. Just last week, Meta announced a new policy that will require political advertisers to disclose whether an ad uses generative AI.

Also see: Facebook, Instagram required to disclose use of AI in political ads

The blog post states that on YouTube, when a creator uploads a video, they will be given the option to indicate that it “contains realistically altered or synthetic content”. “For example, this could be an AI-generated video that realistically depicts an event that never happened, or content that shows someone saying or doing something they didn’t actually do.” Did.”

Labels informing viewers that the video contains AI-generated or altered content will be added to the description panel. A “more prominent label” will be added to content related to sensitive topics. Even if AI-generated content is appropriately labeled, if it violates YouTube’s community guidelines, it will be removed.

How will all this content moderation be implemented? Of course by AI. Apart from creating fake content that looks real, Generator AI is also able to successfully identify and catch content that violates content policies. YouTube will deploy generative AI technology to help contextualize and understand threats at scale.

