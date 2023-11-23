MADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish YouTuber is suing Google Spain, a unit of Alphabet Inc, for wrongful dismissal, in a move that could set a precedent for labor rights for content creators, Spanish union UGT said on Thursday. .

UGT said the lawsuit seeks to demonstrate an employment relationship between Jota, a creator of political satire content whose real name has not been disclosed, and Alphabet’s YouTube because it regularly provided its services and received advertising revenue. Received the remuneration received.

Google Spain blocked Jota’s YouTube channel “Último Bastien” (Last Stronghold) from earning advertising revenue in August. He says the company withdrew the money that was already in his YouTube payments account.

“We consider this a severance of the employment relationship,” his lawyer Bernardo Garcia told Reuters. He said he had called on the court to classify Jota and YouTube’s labor relations and his effective dismissal as “wrongful”.

Jota’s channel consists of left-wing political satire videos that usually use feeds from official channels such as Parliament and Town Hall. He added subtitles and special effects to support his ideas.

Garcia and the union would not comment on the reasons for the cut in their channel’s advertising revenue.

Google says that content creators are not employees and that in this particular case Jota’s channel did not comply with YouTube monetization policies.

“We are deeply committed to the success of creators, which is why we share the majority of revenue with them. We get a lot of feedback when we meet with hundreds of creators each year. However, what is claimed, Unlike him, they are not “employees of YouTube by nature of the relationship,” Google Spain said in an emailed statement.

A hearing is scheduled for June 26 next year in a Madrid court.

Spain became a leader in Europe on the rights of gig-economy workers when it forced food delivery companies to hire riders as their employees in 2021.

UGT said it is committed to fighting false self-employment and precarious labor conditions that the tech giants seek to impose.

UGT spokesman Eduardo Magaldi said the gig economy may be new but the concepts behind it are the same.

He said, “Some people control the platform or the means of production and others are those who provide their labor in some way or the other from the workplace or from their homes. By posting something (on the Internet) or producing it by hand, ” They said. ,

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Aislinn Laing and Mark Heinrich)

Source: finance.yahoo.com