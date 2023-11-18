YouTuber drives Tesla into dead zone for Alaska trip

Sandro van Kuijk took his Tesla into a two-day deadzone during a road trip to Alaska. Courtesy of Sandro van Kuijk

Van Kuijk drove 320 miles without a public charger or cell service.

The YouTuber has been living in his Tesla and traveling cross-country for a year.

A YouTuber took his Tesla on a road trip to Alaska through 320 miles of remote highways.

While some EV owners have shared Horror Stories Regarding taking an electric car on a long road trip, Sandro van Kuijk, a YouTuber who has been living in his Tesla for the past year, has taken his EV to 49 different US states and told Business Insider that They rarely experience range anxiety.

The YouTuber said he decided to put his Model X to the ultimate test by taking it to one of the most remote areas in America.

“I wanted to show that you can take an EV anywhere,” Van Kuijk said.

Despite his experience traveling with an EV, Van Kuijk said his journey was not without some hiccups.

During his 9-day roundtrip from Oregon to Alaska, Van Kuijk said he lost his cell service and was unable to find a public charger, Van Kuijk said.

Van Kuijk said, “You should be able to make it with the Model “If you don’t plan in advance you could potentially get stuck.”

According to Tesla’s website, the Model But any number of factors can cause the range to decline, including extreme temperatures.

The YouTuber said that as he prepared for the road trip, he learned that his Tesla’s range would not be able to make it due to the cold climate and steep roads. Van Kuijk said that instead of trying to go over the stretch of highway in one day, he stopped midway to trickle-charge his Model X at an RV site overnight on his way to Alaska.

“I wasn’t nervous,” Van Kuijk said. “I was willing to wait however long it took to charge.”

The YouTuber said he only needed 10% extra battery life to thread the needle and pass the dead zone.

Later, when he went back to the same stretch of highway on his way home, the YouTuber said he drove at the minimum speed on the highway – 42 mph in a 65 mph zone – to save battery. , Van Kuijk said he also turned off the climate controls in his car and unplugged his external battery, eventually stopping at a nearby lodge to charge.

Without the service, Van Kuijk said he wasn’t able to use his Tesla Maps during the two-day trip there and back. The Tesla system could not create charging stations along its route without access to GPS and cell services.

‘The car was really confused,’ Van Kuijk said. ‘It will tell me I can stop charging and then halfway through it tells me I won’t make it and then I have to turn back.’

Van Kuijk said he would not have been able to make the trip if he had left a month later because the RV site and lodge where he charged in the middle of the highway closes after the first snowfall of the season. ,

Despite facing some difficulties along the way, Van Kuijk said he was surprised to see other EV owners in Alaska, including another Tesla owner who lived in his Model Y.

“It’s very difficult to get there and back, but it’s completely possible if you have a little patience and you’re up for the adventure,” Van Kuijk said.

