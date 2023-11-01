YouTube steps up efforts to stop blocking your ads

YouTube app listing on Google Play Store, running on Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google has started blocking streaming for users who use ad blockers and don’t subscribe to YouTube Premium.

The company says that subscribing to YouTube Premium is the only legal way to get rid of all those annoying ads.

After testing in June, the company is now implementing this policy globally.

If you’re a YouTube user who uses an ad blocker to get rid of those annoying ads, you’ll soon find yourself losing access to YouTube’s service unless you disable the blocker.

Google began ramping up its efforts to crack down on ad blockers in June, and the company is now enforcing the policy globally, YouTube communications manager Christopher Lawton told The Verge. This policy extends to all the ways you can watch YouTube, from the best Android phones to smart TVs with YouTube built-in.

While a Verge employee was able to continue watching the video after dismissing the prompt, it seems the intention is to block access to YouTube entirely unless an ad blocker is being used.

The only official way to do this is to subscribe to YouTube Premium, which costs about $14 per month and includes full access to the YouTube music streaming service. YouTube Premium removes ads from the YouTube platform entirely and offers a small stipend to video creators in exchange for ad revenue. In most cases, this stipend is more money than they would have earned if they had just watched the ad.

Google argues that ads are an important part of the YouTube ecosystem and wants to ensure that the ecosystem remains healthy for users who do not subscribe to the ad-free model.

Unfortunately, the move follows recent price increases for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in the US, which potentially drove some customers away from the platform. It’s unclear whether these ad-blocking tips will do any better in getting more users to get a YouTube Premium subscription, but unfortunately, YouTube is far from the only streaming service to raise prices.

