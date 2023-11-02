YouTube Premium prices rise globally after ad ban

Summary

YouTube Premium has experienced several price increases over the past few years, with international users now facing a significant increase in the cost of their subscription.

Users in Germany, Australia and other countries have reported receiving emails about the price increase, which will take effect on November 1 for individual, family and student plans.

Long-term customers will be given an additional three months at their current rate before the higher subscription cost becomes effective, but for many, the price bump represents a substantial increase.

YouTube Premium Family plan price hike in the US and Canada in October 2022 Then, in July this year, the company increased YouTube Premium individual plan prices in the US by $2, protecting international users from the price jump. Amidst all this, the platform used long advertisements and anti-ad blocking, which indirectly induced users to pay for the service. And now, just days after YouTube’s crackdown on ad blockers went global, the company is raising the prices of its premium plans internationally.

There are multiple reports on Reddit from YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium users in Germany, Australia, and other countries receiving emails about the massive price increase. Higher subscription rates for individual, family and student plans will be effective from November 1.

YouTube Premium subscription previously cost AU$12 per month in Australia. After the AU$5 increase, it will cost AU$17 per month. The family plan is also becoming more expensive, with subscription costs going from AU$23 to AU$33 monthly. For users on the grandfathered plan, the increase is even worse: from AU$18 to AU$33 monthly – a staggering increase of 83%.

YouTube noted in its email that this is the first time it has raised prices for the service in Australia and that it “does not take these decisions lightly.” For long-term customers, the higher subscription cost will be effective from April 2024 as the company is giving them an additional three months at the existing rate to appreciate their loyalty.

In Germany, the price of YouTube Premium is increasing by €1, going from €12 to €13 per month. However, the price increase is much higher with the family plan. This is getting costlier by €6 and will now cost €24 monthly. Higher subscription rates for new users take effect immediately. For existing customers, the new prices will be applicable after 30 days from their next billing cycle.

9to5Google also reports price increases for YouTube Premium users in Austria, Chile, Poland, and Turkey. YouTube may raise prices in other major international markets in the coming days or weeks.

Given the huge jump in prices, consider canceling your YouTube Premium subscription if you feel the service is not worth the high price. If you unsubscribe, you will be shown ads before each video. You’ll also miss out on high 1080p streaming quality and offline playback. If you’ve used YouTube primarily to listen to music, consider switching to Spotify, although the latter also raised its subscription prices earlier this year.

Nearly every other subscription service has become more expensive in recent months, with Netflix announcing its second price increase of the year earlier this month. Disney+ also became more expensive this month and the company also started cracking down on password sharing.

Source: www.androidpolice.com