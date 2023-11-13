YouTube faces criminal 'espionage' charges for detecting ad blocker

Edgar Cervantes/Android Authority

A privacy expert is filing a criminal complaint against YouTube for its ad blocking detection script.

The expert argues that these scripts enable illegal spying on EU citizens.

A civil complaint has also been filed against YouTube with the Irish Data Protection Commission.

A privacy advisor is in the process of bringing criminal charges against YouTube in Europe over scripts that detect and block ad blockers on the platform.

According to register, Alexander Hanff is filing a complaint against the streaming platform under Ireland’s computer misuse laws. The privacy expert says he has informed Ireland’s National Police of his intention to make a statement regarding the criminal complaint. The police have reportedly accepted her complaint and sought additional information.

Hanf alleges that YouTube runs illegal tracking scripts to circumvent ad blockers and that this practice amounts to spying on EU citizens. Hanff has also filed a civil complaint with the Irish Data Protection Commission against YouTube’s browser inquiry system that detects ad blockers. The regulatory authority has sought a response from Google and is waiting for the company to issue a statement regarding Hanf’s claim.

“I consider YouTube’s script to be spyware – also known as surveillance technology, because it is deployed on my device without my knowledge or authorization for the sole purpose of intercepting and monitoring my behavior (regardless of whether ads appear in my browser. whether or not it is loaded into or blocked by an ad blocker),” he explained. register,

Hanf said in his statement, “I decided to pursue the criminal complaint route because historically, EU regulators have been absolutely terrible at enforcing the e-Privacy Directive – and I mean really bad, I even “That I would argue even carelessly.”

YouTube recently made a highly unpopular policy to block ad blockers on the platform. Users who fail to comply have themselves locked out of the platform unless they turn off ad blockers or subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Hanf hopes his criminal complaint sends a strong message to Google that it needs to end its surveillance practices that go against EU law. They argue that under EU law, consent is required to run any non-essential interactions, including scripts run by YouTube to detect ad blockers.

“Additionally, the Irish law I am using holds directors, managers or other officers who knowingly commit such an offense to be held accountable for the same offense and for the same legal entity. They work, they don’t patronize them,” he said.

