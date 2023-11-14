YouTube said creators who do not disclose their use of AI tools to create “altered or synthetic” videos will face penalties – including content removal or suspension.

YouTube has announced that it will implement new rules for AI content, including a requirement that creators must disclose if they have used generative artificial intelligence to create realistic-looking videos.

In a blog post today (Tuesday November 14) outlining several AI-related policy updates, YouTube said creators who do not disclose that they have used AI tools to create “altered or synthetic” videos Or not, they will face penalties – including their content. Removed or suspended from the platform’s revenue sharing program.

“Generative AI has the potential to unlock creativity on YouTube and transform the experience for viewers and creators on our platform,” Jennifer Flannery O’Connor and Emily Moxley, vice presidents of product management, wrote in a blog post. “But equally important, these opportunities must be balanced with our responsibility to protect the YouTube community.”

The restrictions expand on rules that YouTube’s parent company, Google, issued in September mandating that political ads on YouTube and other Google platforms that use artificial intelligence come with a prominent warning label.

Under the latest changes, which take effect next year, YouTubers will get new options to indicate whether they are posting AI-generated videos that, for example, realistically depict an event that never happened. Or show someone saying or doing something. In reality this does not happen.

O’Connor and Moxley said, “This is especially important in cases where the content discusses sensitive topics such as elections, ongoing conflicts and public health crises or public officials.”

Viewers will be alerted to the labeled altered videos, including prominent videos on the YouTube video player for sensitive topics.

The platform is also deploying AI to root out content that breaks its rules, and the company said the technology has helped it detect “new forms of abuse” more quickly.

YouTube’s privacy complaint process will be updated to allow requests to remove AI-generated videos that simulate an identifiable person, including their face or voice.

YouTube Music partners such as record labels or distributors will be able to request the removal of AI-generated music content “that mimics an artist’s unique singing or rapping voice.”

