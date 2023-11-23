YouTube and Reels could decide India's elections

“Influential people are helping political parties avoid laws [in the run-up to elections],” says Ravi Iyer, managing director of the Neely Center at the USC Marshall School. “They work together to transform the information ecosystem. And there’s no way you can find out who is being paid to say what.”

India’s influencer industry is booming. The Indian population is the biggest market for Meta-owned Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook – which have 229 million, 535 million and 315 million users respectively – and for Google-owned YouTube, which has 462 million users. Based on these huge numbers, the influencer market is projected to grow to more than $300 million by 2025.

Political parties are becoming major customers. Over the past few months, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has held more than two dozen influential meetings across the country. Ministers in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have, except in difficult interviews with established news channels, appeared on podcast shows. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told Parliament that the government has chosen four private agencies to work with social media influencers for content on government schemes.

Opposition parties have also mobilized. For the first time, Rajasthan, ruled by the opposition Congress Party, gave government advertisements to internet influencers in September this year, with prices ranging from $120 to $6,000. While marching across India to garner support for his race against Modi in next year’s elections, Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi skipped major established news channels and selected YouTubers, including local creators, from the places he visited. Gave interviews to – who are widely seen as being in favor of the Modi government.

For politicians, the value of these influencers lies in their subliminal power – their “authenticity and the level of trust they garner among people”, according to Madhura Ranade, vice president of branded content at marketing firm Dentsu Creative India. Campaigns have particularly focused on nano- and micro-influencers based in the hinterland for large-scale mobilization, messaging and, more importantly, crisis management. “They can help shape the narrative or be a quick fix in case of a PR challenge,” says Ranade. “The subliminal presence of these influencers on your feed will be much greater as the election approaches.”

In May this year, during the Karnataka state elections in southern India, Dilip Cherian, a well-known political consultant and image guru, claimed to have helped run a secret campaign for a politician in the state – he declined to be named due to a confidentiality agreement. Refused. He had made it with the candidate.

Source: www.wired.co.uk