YouTube ad blocking crackdown growing rapidly

YouTube is stepping up action on its ad blocker via a pop-up warning users they need to remove it , [+] Privacy-preserving extensions to use the service. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

YouTube is stepping up the crackdown on its ad blocker via a pop-up warning users that they must remove a privacy-protecting extension to use the service.

Initial testing – seeing a pop-up that said “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube” and asking people to disable them – began on YouTube in May. It began to grow rapidly among global YouTube viewers in October, angering users, who took to sites including Reddit to complain.

Unfortunately for anyone who wanted a U-turn on the ban, it looks like YouTube’s ad blocking crackdown is working. According to an article on Wired, ad blocking companies have shared data on “hundreds of thousands” of people who uninstalled ad blockers in October.

Yet, at the same time, record numbers of people installed new ad blockers as users began looking for alternatives that wouldn’t trigger YouTube’s pop-ups. According to Wired, some users also tried Microsoft’s Edge to get around the ad blocking restriction.

The ad blocking action comes after testing user tolerance for more ads — and it also comes with the price of YouTube Premium increasing by $2 to $13.99.

YouTube says ad blockers violate its terms of service

YouTube has stated that ad blockers are against its terms of service. A spokesperson told me last month: “The use of ad blockers violates YouTube’s terms of service. We’ve launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blocking enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions of people to access the content they love on YouTube.

YouTube says creators receive the majority of revenue for long-form videos on YouTube and claims YouTube has paid out more than $50 billion to creators, artists, and media companies.

YouTube creator Hank Green said in a recent tweet, “I’ve seen YouTube’s new policy against ad-blockers called “greedy”, but I think ad blockers are greedy.” “They’re like, “You, the other person, you watch the ad so I don’t have to do that.”

How to Stop YouTube Ad Blocker Pop-ups

There’s no doubt, ads are annoying—and pop-ups are even more annoying—so what can you do?

As I wrote earlier, the ad blocking service Adblock Plus lists recommendations on its site. If you visit YouTube’s anti-ad block wall, it recommends keeping your filter lists up to date so that any changes made by filter list authors can be applied to your extensions.

It also suggests adding YouTube to your allow list to get some relief from annoying ads on other sites.

According to Wired, YouTube’s test affected Chrome users on laptops and desktops. “It does not affect people using YouTube’s mobile or TV apps, YouTube’s mobile site, or watching YouTube videos embedded on other sites,” Wired wrote. This suggests that using another browser will avoid the YouTube pop-up from appearing—or of course, you can avoid YouTube altogether.

While Google doesn’t confirm how many times the pop-up will appear before your content is blocked, many people say they can still watch the video. However, others are saying the opposite, with Android Authority and tech site The Verge reporting that people are being blocked all the time. The pop-up shows whether you’re logged in to YouTube or not and even if you’re using Incognito mode.

Everyone knows the business model of YouTube’s owner Google—the company makes money from advertising. So it should be clear that he’s probably not going to change his mind. However, Wired reports that Facebook simply lacked the resources to maintain a similar drive in 2016.

Many will be hoping that YouTube will feel the same way.