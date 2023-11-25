Youth’s success in orange farming sets new agricultural trend

Kurigram benefits from citrus fruits

FE Team | Published: November 25, 2023 21:47:56

Kurigram, November 25 (UNB): A young entrepreneur in Sadar Upazila of Kurigram is profiting from orange farming, setting an example of self-reliance after completing his education.

Enterprising young man Abu Raihan Farooq hopes to double his investment by selling a high-yielding variety of oranges coming from China.

Rehan, who completed his studies three years ago, chose entrepreneurship instead of looking for a job. He started cultivating various local and exotic fruits like mangoes, oranges and grapes in his six-acre farm two and a half years ago. Seeing the high demand for oranges in the local market, he focused on expanding his orange farming.

Starting with a sapling of Chinese orange variety obtained from Bogura district, Rehan successfully grew 100 orange trees through graft cuttings in just one and a half years. Encouraged by this success, he invested in commercial farming by dedicating two bighas of land to orange cultivation with an investment of Taka 20,000.

Rehan found orange farming relatively hassle-free, requiring only manure fertilizers, pesticides and anti-fungus sprays for healthy yields. He is confident that his profits will double this year. He is estimated to sell 15-20 maunds of oranges.

The potential revenue from his orange crop is estimated at Tk 80,000. Rehan also highlights the significant demand for oranges in Bangladesh, which is currently dependent on imports. He believes that local commercial farming can meet domestic needs and eventually boost the export of oranges.

Mohammad Kabir Hussain, a tourist visiting Raihan’s orchard, is inspired by Raihan’s success and plans to cultivate oranges himself. Biplab Kumar Mohanto, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Kurigram, acknowledged the novelty of orange cultivation in the district and offered support to Rehan.

Source: today.thefinancialexpress.com.bd