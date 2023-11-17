Powered by local charity Leading Link, these young individuals took part in an initiative aimed at equipping them with vital life skills while igniting their entrepreneurial spirit.

The group, which included 14-17 year olds, traveled to Broomley Grange, near Stocksfield, for an intensive learning venture.

Team-building exercises, outdoor cooking at the Stomping Ground Forest School, and important event planning experiences were just a part of the rich assortment of activities they encountered.

Karen Goldfinch of Leading Link said: “During our last residential programme, our youth participants expressed a keen interest in escape rooms.

“That’s when I reached out to Dan Sims at the Pirate Escape Rooms in Whitley Bay. We arranged for the youth leaders to experience all four escape rooms there, as well as their new, at the time closed, Northumberland Escape Rooms in Morpeth Also visited.

“They got to see how things work behind the scenes and create their own escape rooms. Now, they are working closely with Dan to refine and develop their own escape room ideas. We hope that their innovative ideas and concepts can find a way into the escape rooms of the future.”

In addition to offering their escape rooms as learning grounds, Dan and his co-entrepreneur Robert Sims have conducted workshops with youth leaders.

The pair shared insights on the complexities of running such an establishment and discussed the thought process behind their creative ideas.

The team has embarked on a collaborative journey with Leading Link to give back to the communities that supported them when they first established their venture a decade ago.

“The young leaders have demonstrated remarkable creativity with interesting stories. Although some of their ideas may present practical challenges in terms of game reset time, we are amazed by the valuable learning experiences they are gaining. We believe ​​​​​​​We have a chance to save the future room designers among us, and we hope this experience will shape their future careers,” said Dan Simm.

