You’re probably overpaying for your mobile phone – here’s how to stop

Customers may continue to be charged for their device long after payment has been made

As many of us have found out the hard way, you may be charged for your mobile phone long after you’ve paid off your handset.

This means you are paying more for your connection than necessary.

Ernest Doku, mobile expert at uSwitch, said: “Although some providers promise to automatically reduce the tariff once you’ve paid off the cost of your device, you’re still at odds if you’re not 100 per cent sure what you’re getting. “Risk overpaying.” Pay for.”

The good news is that there are some relatively simple steps you can take to prevent this from happening.

Manon Jones, mobile phone expert at Go.Compare, said: “If you’re paying on a monthly basis despite being ‘out of contract’, you should be able to reduce the cost of your mobile tariff significantly.”

Here, we take a closer look.

to cause trouble

This may not come naturally to you, but you can get into it if you call your provider to bargain for a better price when you reach the end of your contract.

Ms Jones said: “If you are happy with your handset and do not want to change, you are in a powerful position, as the provider will want to retain your custom. So give them a ring and ask for the best possible deal.

Companies not only expect it – you’ll find they’re actually inviting it.

Ms Jones added: “Make sure you shop around first so you can tell your provider what you might get elsewhere – and then ask if they can match it.”

go for sim only

Although you may like the idea of ​​having a mobile contract so you can spread the expenses, it may cost more in the long run.

If you’re able to buy your phone outright, you may be better off taking a lower priced SIM-only deal for the right amount of data. This option can sometimes offer better value for money, as well as greater flexibility.

Right now, it’s possible to get a SIM-only deal starting at around £5 per month.

Change

Another way to save once you’re out of contract is to change provider. Introductory offers can provide good discounts on standard tariffs.

Mr Doku said: “Networks are competing for your business, with companies often reserving their best deals for new customers to try to lure you away from their competitors.

“It’s always worth checking if you can save money by switching. This way, you can avoid paying the ‘loyalty tax’.”

To check if you are eligible to switch, text “INFO” to 85075. You will receive a confirmation text regarding any fees to be paid for the switch.

Apple Inc. on Regent Street, London, before the latest iPhone release. Lines of customers outside the store – Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Don’t focus on the latest models

Unless you have a strong desire to have the latest handset available, waiting for the big brands to release a new model can be a great way to get a new phone for a lower price.

Mr Doku said: “When a shiny new device is launched, you can often get last year’s model for much cheaper due to price drops. You could end up paying up to £100 less while still getting high-spec features.”

Also keep in mind that even though 5G handsets are the trend at the moment, an older 4G version may be less expensive – helping you save.

Look beyond the ‘big four’

While many of us automatically gravitate towards Vodafone, EE, 02 or Three, these tend to be at the expensive end of the market, and particularly for low-data packages. See if you can save by choosing a smaller provider.

There are now several “virtual” network operators to choose from such as Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and GiffGaff (which operate using the 02 network), and BT Mobile and Virgin Mobile (which are separate to EE’s network). Lebara and Voxy are also there to add to the mix. Read more here.

How to avoid other hidden phone costs

Pay only for the data you need

Phones sold on contract often come with high-data offerings – sometimes up to 60 GB, or in some cases, even 100 GB.

This is great if you are a heavy data user, but if you are not then it is a waste of money. Before signing a deal, it’s worth tracking your data and minutes over a period of a few months to find out how much you’re currently using.

Mr Doku said: “Firstly, I would recommend looking at how much you are paying each month – and what your usage actually is.

“Mobile users in the UK pay for double the amount of data they actually use. The average person pays for 22.1GB per month but only uses 11.7GB.

Uswitch has a useful “data calculator” on their site that can help you figure out how much data you really need. If you’re a light user, you might even be happy with just 5GB. It should come at a much lower price.

Don’t overpay while abroad

Make sure you familiarize yourself with how much your provider will charge you for using your phone abroad.

Since Brexit, several providers – EE, Three and Vodafone – have all introduced new charges for using data in Europe. In contrast others, such as 02, have not done so.

Ms Jones said: “If you’re going abroad with your phone, make sure roaming charges are included, or they can be added easily and at a reasonable price.”

Take extra caution if you’re traveling outside Europe as costs can increase significantly – and vary significantly between providers.

Skip expensive insurance

Phone insurance from your network can sometimes feel like daylight robbery – as providers can play on your fears – so check if you really need it.

If you already have cover through home contents insurance you certainly won’t want to pay for this.

A standard policy will usually cover your handset if it is lost due to theft or a house fire. With some, you may be able to pay extra to cover your device for accidental damage or if it is “lost or stolen away from home”.

Similarly, if you pay a monthly fee for a “packaged” current account, you may find that mobile insurance is already included in your bundle of “perks”.

Equally, if you think you don’t have cover and want to go ahead and buy mobile insurance, see if you can save by choosing a policy from a standalone provider.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com