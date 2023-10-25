Your streaming bill went up again – thanks to Apple

And just like that – your streaming bill went up (again).

Apple (AAPL) became the latest platform to raise prices after announcing Wednesday that the monthly cost of streaming service Apple TV+ will increase by $3 to $9.99 for new subscribers. Existing customers will see the price change take effect within 30 days or on their next renewal date.

The company also raised prices for other subscription services like Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and its bundled offering Apple One.

Streaming prices have soared across the board as profitability tops out for media companies and even tech giants like Apple and Alphabet (GOOGL).

Ahead of Apple’s disclosure, Netflix (NFLX) announced it would raise prices in the US, UK and France during its quarterly earnings announcement last week. Its Basic and Premium plans will now cost $11.99 and $22.99 respectively in the US. This is higher than the previous $9.99 and $19.99 price points. Netflix’s $6.99 ad-supported plan and $15.49 standard plan will remain the same price.

A man is holding the remote control of a smart TV in his hand. In the background you can see a television screen with streaming entertainment apps for video on demand

Disney (DIS) raised streaming prices for the second time this year on October 12. The price of the Disney+ ad-free plan dropped to $13.99 per month in the US, up from $10.99. That’s now double the $6.99 monthly cost Disney charged for the service when it first launched in 2019.

Hulu’s ad-free plan increased by $3 per month to $17.99 per month, while ESPN+ increased by $1 to $10.99 per month.

and that’s not all.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which raised the price of its ad-free Max offering by $1 to $15.99 in January, announced earlier this month that it will raise the price of its ad-free Discovery+ streaming platform by $2 to $8.99 .

Comcast’s Peacock (CMCSA) raised the price of its ad-supported plans by $1 to $5.99 and its ad-free plans by $2 to $11.99 in August. This was the first time Peacock had raised its streaming prices.

In June, Paramount (PARA) launched its Paramount+ with Showtime streaming offering at $11.99 per month – $2 more than the previous price for a Paramount+ subscription. It also raised the prices of its ad-supported tier from $1 to $5.99.

Even cable replacement services like Alphabet’s YouTube TV and Disney’s Hulu + Live TV have seen prices jump from previous levels.

YouTube TV increased from $64.99 to $72.99 in March, while Hulu + Live TV with ads increased from $69.99 to $76.99. The ad-free version now costs $89.99, up from $82.99.

Furthermore, the cost of these services now rivals the dreaded cable TV bundles of years past – the very thing streaming aimed to undo.

Consumers are canceling more of their plans to deal with rising costs. According to a new report from Antenna, US customers are canceling streaming services at record rates, with 6% of total customers canceling plans in September – the highest rate ever recorded.

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected].

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com