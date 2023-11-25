money maker

When Selo entered the Money Makeover Challenge, he was setting up a start-up business to make eco-friendly straws for restaurants and retailers. He had taken a personal loan to purchase manufacturing equipment to make the prototype.

Like many start-up entrepreneurs, Cello also faces 22 challenges. ABSA has a working capital financing option for black-owned small businesses through its Enterprise Development Funding, with no collateral required, but they can base their loans on existing contracts, purchase orders or valid letters of intent from buyers of the product. Let’s based it.

The Industrial Development Corporation requires a prototype, letters of intent from potential customers, and a business plan before considering funding.

While Cello has contacted retailers including Shoprite/Checkers and well-known brands who have expressed interest, they would like to see a prototype before making any commercial decisions.

This means that Cello must build its first prototype before receiving commercial contracts and funding. Although an entrepreneur may have a good idea, no one will finance that idea – they need something concrete, they need proof of concept.

Entrepreneurs need to be prepared to put in some of their own finances or “be active in the game.” Sello used a personal loan to purchase the machinery, which cost R80,000. Using a personal loan to invest in a start-up is not necessarily a bad thing, but it may require adjustments to your personal spending to ensure you can repay the loan. , Becoming an entrepreneur is not easy and requires personal sacrifice.

Organize your personal finances

Over the past five months, Sello, with the support of his Absa financial advisor Philander Tshivhenga, has worked hard on cutting his expenses and reducing his debt. This has improved their credit score and provided some cash flow to settle some small debts. This has reduced the pressure on their personal finances and put them in a better financial position when it comes to applying for a business loan, which offers better interest rates than a personal loan. While a funder will need a business plan, they also look at “jockey support.” This means they will take into account the business owner’s personal finances. If the owner is not managing their own finances properly, it does not bode well for the way they are managing their business. Sello is currently considering options other than borrowing to finance the final R10 000 he will need to get the prototype ready. Using his 13th check, he hopes to be able to complete the prototype by January.

It is also important that cellos keep their personal and business finances separate. Most banks offer cost-effective business banking for start-up businesses and Celo has opened an Absa Business Evolve account. By having a separate bank account, his business will develop its track record and credit rating – this will be important for future financing.

acquire professional skills



While most entrepreneurs start by looking for funding, funding is the last piece of the puzzle when it comes to starting a business, according to Norman Venkataiah, head of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. A start-up entrepreneur must first acquire business and financial skills, find a committed buyer or demand for their product and then apply for funding.

The mistake many business owners make when applying for funding is not having a comprehensive business plan. A business plan is not a wish list of what you hope to achieve – it should contain concrete figures and facts. This includes a proper SWOT analysis – of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats – to understand the market and competitors as well as a thorough financial analysis of costs, breakeven points and potential profits. A business plan is important not only for obtaining funding but also for informing the entrepreneur whether the business is feasible or not before funding is awarded.

“A business plan should speak for you if you’re not in the room,” explains Absa Business Banker Keletso Sebolai of Sello. “This is an area that many would-be entrepreneurs struggle with and it’s important for them to have someone who can.” It is important to do work that can help them acquire those skills.

ABSA partners with various service providers to assist with non-financial aspects of their business. Sello has been working with Precious Mvulane of GAD Consulting Services to prepare a business plan, develop her business skills and formulate a strategy for her business. Entrepreneurs can also contact the Small Enterprise Development Agency for assistance with training and business plans.

The next step is access to markets. As part of its Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) programme, Absa partners with blue chip companies who allocate a percentage of their profits to assist start-up businesses. Once Cello’s business plan and prototype are ready, he will be able to present his idea to Absa’s partners. Once it has secured a contract, it will qualify for financing its working capital.

Last month, Cello attended the Absa Manufacturing Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre. They learned about Absa’s ESD program, and it was an opportunity to see products from companies that specialize in machinery equipment. “It’s good to stay up to date on the latest technology solutions,” says Cello.

Starting your own business, especially in the manufacturing industry, is not an easy path, but there are many programs out there to help you. It is important to understand the process and why you need to invest in your skills before applying for funding. You must work and be willing to make sacrifices. “It’s a journey, it can be painful and long, but this is how you ensure that your business idea has longevity and that it becomes successful,” says Venkettaiah.

For Cello, spending time getting her own finances in order has been invaluable. “I know this will sound strange to someone who wants to start their own business, but I’m glad I didn’t start my business before I noticed the importance of acquiring the skills to manage money. The Money Makeover Challenge has helped me do just that. It would be sad for a beginning entrepreneur to achieve success but later make money related mistakes. Such people fall by the wayside and are never able to recover. Anyone who wishes to start a successful business must first be financially disciplined in their personal capacity, otherwise they will mismanage the little money they make from their business,” says Sello.

ABSA collaborates with its corporate clients to create a supportive ecosystem in which unfinanced and underfinanced SMEs are introduced to the formal banking sector, where they receive significant funding and business development support.

This collaboration takes the form of an enterprise and supplier development program established by Absa with corporate clients, bringing the three parties together in a supportive ecosystem:

V Corporate will identify the SMEs it wishes to support with funding and assist in providing income learning opportunities for these SMEs in the form of supply or distribution contracts, or assistance in setting up businesses in those communities Where the corporate operates.

V Absa acts as an agent on behalf of the corporate to manage the administration and disbursement of this impact finance to eligible beneficiaries.

V SMEs get access to non-traditional and inclusive financing managed and administered by the Bank in the form of hybrid term loans.

V SMEs develop a credit profile during the term of Impact Finance and, over time, can qualify for credit from Absa on commercial terms.

Corporate Fund Management is an end-to-end solution that includes onboarding the SME to the bank, credit appraisal, loan payment and repayment management and post-loan monitoring.

Financing is flexible and can be structured as soft loans or grants, or a corporate may provide a financial guarantee.

A hybrid loan can also be structured where the soft loan from the corporate is augmented with an affordably priced loan from Absa.

