‘Your sex life is over’: How other dads are ruining first-time fatherhood

One of my friends is going to be a father for the first time. He’s scared, which is sad because he’s exactly the thing fathers dream of. I’ve been a parent for nine years now and I have a pretty good sense of when someone has the pure Parental X Factor. And boy has it? He is calm, kind, playful and extremely patient. He wouldn’t hurt a fly, even if the fly was talking trash about him on the neighborhood WhatsApp group.

The problem is that his coworkers are harassing him. They whisper poison in his ears all day long: “Life as you know it is over.” “From now on you are nothing but a shit-covered slave.” “Your sex life is over.” “This time next year you’ll be a fat loser.” “It would be a miracle if you could bond with your baby.”

It’s dark and it’s sadistic and, strangely, the father is telling her these things. However, this is not an uncommon occurrence – it happened to me before kids and a part of me still does this when I meet father-to-be. This is devastating and strangely under-discussed. I call it “Dad Hazing.”

This may seem like an odd term to use, given that hedging is synonymous with institutions. But trust me, being a father really is like joining the world’s most gigantic organization, which has outposts everywhere, representatives on every corner, and many of them still gather on the high street where Maplins used to be and occasionally offered floral tributes. cable ties. Being institutionalized isn’t always bad, I must say – fatherhood is a really cool leveling up, and a way to connect with men beyond your background or social circle. The only problem is that the institution of parenthood is sometimes almost too unstructured for its own good, meaning that anyone can speak for the group, even those idiots who have no clue about the difficulties of parenting. Like to act as cheerful businessmen and “rub” people. Nothing else but meditation.

Normally, you’d dismiss any idiot who brings up your partner’s postpartum body shape in a second. Yet because he’s an actual proven breeder, his destructive influence around your future sleep patterns and libido somehow outweighs the weight gain. Cannily, these disruptive pigs know that you too are in a state of deep confusion.

The lack of a clear purpose or role for a father-to-be can often leave you feeling confused as parenthood approaches. In the later stages of pregnancy, an unknown hormonal trigger occurs in a mother known as the “nesting impulse.” This motivates them to create a warm, comfortable and safe home environment in which they can protect their child after its birth. Men, despite all their good intentions, don’t get the same hormonal kick as they do when the baby gets closer. In fact, the difference in responsibility between a man and a woman at this level is ridiculous. Giving life to a developing fetus through an exceptionally complex series of nerves and cords. The second is assembling flat-pack baby furniture with one of those little Ikea Allen keys.

Men who are really trying to be good partners feel deeply out of place at this time. On the one hand, it’s impossible to pretend to relate to your partner and what they’re going through. On the other hand, bringing your own BS ​​may seem trivial in comparison. Being emotionally consoled by a heavily pregnant woman every 15 minutes is probably not a good look. You want to help, and society is increasingly expecting you to help, but not having much to do and the anticipation of something big coming up creates a terrible void and terrifying uncertainty – which is why dad hazing happens. Really makes an impact. Because somewhat like the extremes of toxic masculinity – from Andrew Tate to incelism – bad ideas thrive when there is a void, or at least the perception of one. This is a fertile ground for terrible banter with dads at work, on a podcast, or in the pub.

No one likes the ideal of a smug, whiny dad. For example, there is a group of traffickers who practice “skin-to-skin” (embrace your baby topless in the first few minutes of life) as if it is as important as MMR. Jab. It’s cute, it makes for a nice photo, but it’s not a hack to automatically becoming a good parent as some men describe it.

More importantly, no one likes a liar. I don’t think for a second that anyone should hide the difficulties that come with parenthood. But there’s a negativity and almost sinister darkness to the way men talk about parenting that is worrying, especially when viewed through the lens of a new father. Part of this is just because modern culture prefers disrespect for any hint of honesty, which is fine, except you’d rather have my actually useful advice that reusable nappies are a useless thing than a gross but empty one. Would love to hear the “Poonami” story, but wouldn’t you like it?

The same irreverence is reflected in parenting conversations: such as when we call our children “little children,” when we “entertainingly” tell people about the constant horrors of parenting, and when we demonstrate that That’s how badly we feel inferior. The whole decision to have kids was made in the first place, even if in semi-joking terms.

But it’s especially hard for men who are desperately trying to change their family’s story. Men who are – to put it bluntly – trying not to be like their fathers, which is still a lot of men. Negative thoughts can really get under the skin of a young father who is trying not to make the same mistakes he saw his parents make. Men don’t have to throw baby showers or buy candles from each other to help here. But they need to stop and think about the impact of what they say to someone starting the journey from boyhood to fatherhood.

