Your Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for December

Add these dates to your G-Cal:

1 December: Mercury enters Capricorn

4 December: Venus enters Scorpio

12 December: new moon in sagittarius

12 December: Mercury retrograde begins in Capricorn

21 December: Capricorn season begins

22 December: Mercury retrograde enters Sagittarius

26 December: full moon in cancer

29 December: Venus enters Sagittarius

The beginning of the month is all about you, Sagittarius! Happy birthday—it’s your season! You are reminded that it is not selfish to put your energy and effort into your personal goals and ambitions – it is your right. As Capricorn season begins in the middle of the month, you’re in a more practical mood, focusing on your finances.

But first, the month begins with Mercury, the planet of communications and news, entering Capricorn on December 1st. You may get a raise or promotion, or negotiate new work contracts. Keep in mind that Mercury will turn retrograde here at the end of this month, so discussions and promises related to your income may also experience some temporary setbacks or delays. Power dynamics become your focus on December 3 when Venus in Libra collides with Pluto in Capricorn. Jealousy may arise among friends or colleagues. You may be asked whether you are ready to invest in a personal goal. You may also feel eager to boldly share your truth and personal values ​​with the world – even if it inconveniences others in the process.

The next day, on December 4, Venus, the planet of love and harmony, will enter Scorpio. You are inclined to spend time alone or with a lover in the next few weeks. Prioritizing your comfort and privacy can lead to intuitive downloads. A secret admirer or even a hater may be on your radar. Keep track of who really has your best interests in mind. Venus and Jupiter, two of the luckiest planets in the sky, are coming together on December 9, making your schedule busy. The mood is festive and it may be difficult to concentrate on work. Try your best not to overcommit as this can leave you exhausted. The early stages of something you’re hoping for may begin to form behind the scenes.

A new moon in your sign fills the sky on December 12, marking the beginning of your once-a-year reset. Now is the time to set new goals for yourself, focus on your needs, and change your self-expression and style. As you prioritize authenticity, your identity is evolving. New ideas may come today which will feel particularly encouraging to implement. Later in the day, Mercury turns retrograde in Capricorn, causing some of your finance-related conversations to stall or some checks to get lost in the mail. You may also be reconsidering your current sources of support and revenue. Is your work getting done? By the end of the retrograde you’ll have the answer – and maybe a new calling!

Promising conversations regarding your responsibilities or work will take place on December 18th when Mercury retrograde in Capricorn meets Jupiter in Taurus. It’s also possible that old colleagues or past work contracts lead to potential new opportunities. Mystery and turmoil will dominate your close relationships on December 20 when Venus in Scorpio makes eye contact with Uranus in Taurus. Partnership dynamics may seem unsettling today—you or your partner may be yearning for more novelty or freedom. This energy can bring surprises as well as new ideas to your daily routine.

The Sun enters Capricorn and the winter solstice arrives on December 21, bringing greater focus to your livelihood and property. Maybe you’re considering what you have versus what others have, organizing items in your home, or taking on more responsibility at work. A turning point regarding your finances and your personal Mercury retrograde story occurs on December 22nd when the Sun and Mercury, both in Capricorn, meet at the same point in the sky. You’re feeling more empowered and clear about your next steps – or maybe you’ve finally received a late payment or lost check!

On the same day, retrograde Mercury changes signs and enters Sagittarius. Things are becoming personal and you are spending more time reconsidering your current priorities and objectives. Are you spending enough time on your needs and desires? You may also be called to experiment with your style, haircut or the way you identify yourself – whether professionally or personally. A calm atmosphere awaits you on December 25 when Venus in Scorpio joins Neptune in Pisces. Compassionate conversations take place and closure seems possible. Your intuition is also pointing to some creative and fulfilling ideas—listen carefully and act accordingly.

The Full Moon in Cancer on December 26 offers some big emotions and invites you to break with the past. You may be paying off some debt, signing a contract, or some obligation may be coming to a close. There will be some progress in your career and income on December 27 when the Sun in Capricorn meets Jupiter in Taurus. You get recognition for your hard work and may even get an increase in compensation for it. At the very least, your ego feels loved and you are better able to recognize your own gifts, talents, and skills. On the same day, both Mercury and Mars, in Sagittarius, will meet at the same point in your zodiac sign. Today you can start an exciting new project. It is also possible that you are breaking ties or setting clear boundaries within existing partnerships.

Mars, in your sign, will collide with Neptune in Pisces on December 28, causing great emotions and confusion. The past may seem heavy today and you may experience confusion or misdirection. Luckily, the month ends with Venus, the planet of love, entering your sign on December 29th. The next few weeks will bring additional blessings in every area of ​​your life. You’re more magnetic, so don’t be afraid to ask for what (and who) you want!

Stephanie is an astrologer, psychic medium and witch. She has studied the mystical arts for over a decade, including the stars, mediumship, palm reading, tarot, curanderismo, and more. She is the author of Zodiac Seasons: Love, Magic, and Expression Throughout the Astrological Year And host of the podcast Daily Horoscope for Your Zodiac Sign. Her work has appeared in Refinery29, Well + Good, Bustle, among other publications, and she today’s show As an astrologer and modern mystic.

Source: www.cosmopolitan.com