'Your personal information on your iPhone isn't safe' unless you change these privacy settings, according to a tech expert

It’s incredibly important to take advantage of iPhone privacy settings. These privacy settings exist for a good reason: if your phone is compromised and your data is stolen, a lot of personal information can be spread out into the world. Your banking information may be known, as well as your contacts, messages and passwords for every website you visit.

One of the best ways to keep yourself safe is to change some iPhone privacy settings, as explained by tech experts Payette Forward:

Here are some of the most important iPhone privacy settings to change as soon as possible.

tracking

Tap Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking. Here you’ll see an option to “Allow apps to request tracking you.” You can disable it all together at the top or go into each app one by one and disable it for the apps you don’t want to be tracked (like Facebook). Not allowing them to track you means they can’t follow your online activity when you search for keywords, which is information they can sell to advertisers to target you with ads. .

Turn off personalized ads

Turning off personalized ads not only makes your user experience less annoying, but it also helps you be more private. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Apple Advertising. Here you will have the option to enable or disable “Personalized Ads.” The less information Apple has about you, the less valuable you are for targeting with ads. Disabling this feature may cause you to see fewer ads – it’s a win for you and your privacy.

analytics

Apple would love it if you sent your diagnostic and usage data to the company each day. And while Apple claims this is only designed to enhance their ability to improve your user experience, there’s no denying that it relies on your personal information getting out. If you’re not comfortable with this, tap Settings > Privacy & Security > Analytics & Improvements. Here you can disable the top switch that says “Share iPhone & Watch Analytics.” This ensures that you are not sharing this information with Apple.

You can take steps to help increase your personal security when using your iPhone. Changing your privacy settings (and being aware of the settings that can help keep your data safe) is your first step.

