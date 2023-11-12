Your next glasses may be made of an unexpected material: 'Eyewear is a fun category'

There are many items that we use in our everyday lives that are made of plastic but it is not necessary for them to be. These also include glasses. Now, one company is considering alternatives and has arrived at a surprising alternative: beans.

Marchon, one of the world’s largest eyewear designers, has been researching alternatives to plastic and has found that one of the best alternatives for glasses is oil made from castor beans, which are the seeds of a tree that is the main Are mainly grown in India.

The resulting material looks, feels and performs like regular plastic, but it is made from organic materials, unlike normal plastic, which is made from petrochemicals – chemicals often produced from dirty, non-renewable sources like oil or gas. Are obtained from.

And even though plastic glasses are technically recyclable, millions of pairs still end up in landfills every year, creating 400 million tons of plastic waste worldwide every year. That’s why scientists are working hard to create bioplastic alternatives.

“Eyewear is a strange category in the sense that the demands on the quality of the materials are very high,” explains Thomas Burkhardt, president of Marchon. “In the end, an optical frame is a medical device. It stays on your face for 12, 18 hours, it has to be hypoallergenic, it has to be resistant to heat and other external factors. We needed to find content that was big enough to meet all those demands.

But glasses of castor oil seem to do just that. Marchon has already begun to move away from traditional plastics for its frames – in 2022, it plans to make a quarter of its products from recycled and bio-based materials. The company is on track to reach 35% by 2023, with a goal of 50% by 2025.

