Your Money Horoscope for the week of December 11th

Whether you’re climbing the heights of financial prosperity, exploring the mysterious realm of investing, or attempting to make your earnings permanent, a touch of cosmic guidance may be just the thing.

Embark on a journey of economic astrological insight with me, Madame Villamere, your completely uncredited and gloriously unqualified guide to the influence of the stars on finances.

don’t miss

My financial foresight is drawn from the whispers of secret investment circles, predictions from advanced artificial intelligence, insights glimpsed in moments of sleep, and intuitive signals from my network of psychic pets.

Let’s get ready to chart the divine tide of your financial prospects for this week, shall we?

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week, you may be tempted to buy a fancy coffee maker. Remember, just because it’s shiny doesn’t mean your bank account won’t lose its shine.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, you’re steady as a rock, but your budget this week is like a lava lamp. Keep track of those fluctuating expenses – or just enjoy the groovy light show.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You may be tossing a coin to take a financial decision. Heads: You save, Tails: You also save. Look at you, making saving fun again!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You are feeling comfortable and may spend more than necessary on home comforts. Remember, a blanket is warm, but so is the glow of a healthy savings account.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Leo, your tendency toward drama this week may lead you to cut costs dramatically. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself haggling with a vending machine.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Your attention to detail means you’ll catch a pricing error at the grocery store. Call it your superpower; Call it annoying for the person standing in line behind you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You’re all about balance, but your wallet may disagree this week. No problem; Balancing a budget is more art than science – and you’re a regular Picasso.

Read more: Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. This way

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio, you’re mysterious, but your finances don’t have to be. This week, you’ll finally locate that unlisted charge from three weeks ago. Spoiler: it was for tacos.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius, your adventurous spirit may lead you to a sale you can’t resist. Just remember, a deal isn’t a deal unless you need it first.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn, you’re the CEO of the zodiac, and you’re managing your finances like a boss this week. But maybe hold off on giving yourself an ‘Employee of the Month’ award just yet.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, your creative approach means you may try to invent a new cryptocurrency this week. ‘Aquari-Coins’ won’t work, but A for the effort!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Expect a wave of financial clarity this week. You will work on keeping your budget in mind like an expert, even as you avoid huge loss of expenses.

what to read next

Madame Villamere’s Financial Astrology Disclaimer: For entertainment purposes only – the fate of your wallet is in your hands, not the stars! Invest with joy and a grain of cosmic salt.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Source: www.bing.com