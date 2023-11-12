Your iPhone 15 Pro can now capture spatial video for Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro Spatial Video.

When Apple unveiled the Vision Pro headset, it revealed that you’ll be able to capture so-called spatial video specific to the device using the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yet you haven’t been able to do that with any of the best iPhones available so far.

That’s because Apple recently launched iOS 17.2 beta 2, and with it comes the ability to record 3D spatial video. This means you can start creating videos for the headset using just your iPhone and its main and ultra-wide cameras; No fancy equipment necessary.

Of course, you can’t actually watch these videos in their intended 3D environment yet, as Vision Pro hasn’t launched — not expected until sometime in early 2024.

But what you can do is start filming videos ready for use in 3D apps built using Apple’s frameworks like RealityKit. So, if you’ve made up your mind to create a Vision Pro app that integrates 3D video, you can get started more or less immediately.

A taste of things to come

apple vision pro spatial video

To enable spatial video capture on iPhone, you’ll obviously need to be running iOS 17.2 beta 2. Once you do this, open the Settings app and select camerathen enable Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro Toggle.

Now, the next time you open the Camera app, there will be a spatial option for video recording. Simply start filming and your iPhone will do all the necessary work to make the video 3D-capable.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple says video captured this way will be recorded at 1080p and 30fps, and one minute of spatial footage filmed this way will take up about 130MB of space. It’s best to make sure you have plenty of free storage before you start.

When the Vision Pro finally hits shelves, you’ll be able to capture video using a headset, too. Although, for now, you’re limited to recent high-end iPhones, it feels like this is a taste of something bigger.

You might also like

Source