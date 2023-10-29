Your guide to the Belleville News-Democrat’s new publishing schedule and new features.

Belleville News-Democrat readers will notice several big changes starting Monday, Oct. 30. Here’s what you need to know – and where to find your favorite ingredients.

Print Schedule: From this week we will publish print newspapers on Wednesday and Sunday. The Sunday edition will come on Saturday. All deliveries will be handled by the US Postal Service. We will launch the digital edition on postal holidays. Single copies will also be available at select retail locations.

E-Edition Programme: The e-edition, a digital replica of your newspaper, will continue to be published seven days a week on bnd.com and through our digital apps available on your cellphone and tablet. And we will continue to publish news digitally all day, every day, including late breaking news – like election results, government meetings and crime. The e-edition also includes a longer Extra Extra package of additional national news, sport, feature and opinion content.

Websites, Apps, Social Media, Newsletters: We update our website, apps, social media accounts and newsletters seven days a week.

Where to find your favorite content

news: The newspaper’s print editions will have more pages of news content, and we will continue to keep our top journalism in print. Most stories will appear online – on a website and often in an e-edition – before appearing in print editions.

Riddle: The puzzles will be published daily in the e-version. Print editions will include puzzles from non-print days – so, for example, the Wednesday paper will also contain puzzles from Monday and Tuesday.

Comics: The comics will be published daily in e-edition. In print, you’ll see the comics scheduled for that day.

TV Listings: TV listings, including sports-specific listings, will be published daily in the e-edition. In print, you will see the listings for that specific day.

Season: The season will run daily in the e-edition and each print edition.

Obituaries and death notices: Obituaries notices will run daily in the e-edition and each print edition.

new features

Home Page Upgrade: We’ve taken a refreshed look to the top of the homepage to make it quicker and easier to find our top six stories. We’ve also added a members-only Editor’s Choice component to the bottom of the page, where our best journalism is displayed for several days at a time, so you can see stories you might have missed.

E-Edition Portal: We have launched a new e-edition portal and reader interface. The new interface makes it easy to select the edition and section you want to read. We have added two new sections to Xtra Xtra for automotive and personal finance coverage – Xtra Wheels and Xtra Money.

Sunday QR Code: Every Sunday we’ll include QR codes on Page 2A that you can scan using your phone’s camera to connect you to exclusive content, which may include videos along with print stories and other digital elements.

new material: On Wednesdays, we’re adding personal finance and food pages that include recipes and tips for meal preparation. On Sundays, we’re adding faith coverage and tech news.

coming soon: We’re also planning to add a new space for event listings to our homepage, where you can search for local events – and add your own.

With this week’s changes comes a promise: We will continue to provide strong, independent and essential local news coverage for BND subscribers daily.

After all, our roots run deep in southwestern Illinois, we published our first edition in January 1858. Over the past 165 years we have evolved with the times and the needs of our readers, but what hasn’t changed is our commitment. The communities we serve.

That commitment continues as we begin the next chapter.

As always, we thank you for your readers and support of BND.

Members with questions about this week’s changes can contact our customer service team at 1-800-559-6378 or [email protected].

And if you have ideas, suggestions or questions about coverage, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].

Jeffrey Couch is editor and general manager of the Belleville News-Democrat. He joined the staff as editor in June 2004.

