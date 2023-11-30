December 1, 2023
Your Android devices are getting a ton of new features ahead of Christmas


Google is giving its Android users fun gifts this holiday season. Your Android devices are getting a ton of new features in December, including wearables and services. These include upgrades to Wear OS, Google Messages, and more.

More intuitive Google Messages

According to Google, there are over one billion monthly RCS messaging users worldwide. To celebrate this milestone, it’s adding several new features to Google Messages. The app is getting a visual upgrade to message interactions. For example, when you react to a message, it will appear as an animated emoji and when you give the message a thumbs up, it will appear as a folded thumbs up.

Google is adding more combinations to the Emoji Kitchen in Gboard to offer a wider range of silly emoji combinations. Additionally, in Google Messages (beta), you’ll be able to add a visual clue to define the mood of your audio by adding a background and emoji theme to your audio note – so the other person knows what to expect before the audio plays. The message should be sent.

You can now finally personalize chats by changing the color of bubbles and chat backgrounds – something that chat apps like WhatsApp and Telegram have been offering for a long time. These features are rolling out now but some of them may be device and region-specific.

Upgrades to Google services: Google TV, Wear OS, and accessibility

Google is releasing 10+ new free channels on Google TV, joining the other 100+ free channels to give you a wide range of content across movies, game shows, and sports.

Wear OS is getting a new Assistant at a Glance shortcut that will help you access important information about your day, Google Home status, and change it to Home or Away without taking the phone out of your pocket. If you’re in a smart home with multiple smart lights, you can now change the color of the bulbs right from your wrist. Additionally, Assistant Routines will soon be rolled out on Wear OS.

Google is also using AI to increase reach. TalkBack can now create image descriptions and read them out loud with the help of AI. It can do this on apps, social media, or the image you just clicked. As of now it works only in English.

Source: www.forbes.com

