Your 401(k) maxed out? Here's how to invest for retirement now

A 401(k) is one of the top ways to save for retirement, not only because of its tax benefits but also because many employers match contributions to the account. But where else can high-octane savers invest after maxing out their 401(k)? Even if you’re not one of those savers, financial advisors say some smart strategies can help you make the most of what you have.

Here are the accounts to replenish your savings, according to experts — and the best order to do so.

401(k) account is useful – but not always the best

A 401(k) allows workers to actually deposit up to $22,500 (in 2023) or $23,000 (in 2024) in cash. And people age 50 and older can save an additional $7,500 in the account each year. These higher amounts give workers plenty of room to save, but many advisors suggest they may want to max out other accounts before completely filling their 401(k).

Advisors recommend that workers get all the free money in their 401(k) first, making sure they get the full amount from their employer before moving it to other accounts.

“Who doesn’t love free money,” says Michael Berkhan, CFP, vice president of Graham Capital Wealth Management in the Tampa area. “By not participating in your company’s 401(k) plan, you could be throwing away free money. When starting a new job, one of the first questions you should ask HR is how much employer matching and when it starts.

Once you’ve secured your full employer match, many advisors recommend moving into other accounts before coming back to your 401(k), if you have the savings to do so.

For example, Zach Ungerott, CPWA, CFP, senior wealth advisor at Hightower Wealth Advisors in St. Louis, suggests adding money to your health savings account (HSA). He advises customers to claim any free matches in an HSA before topping up the account if possible.

This move may surprise many, but HSAs can offer huge tax benefits for health care as well as retirement. You can defer any investment gains, and at age 65 the account effectively turns into a traditional IRA, allowing you to withdraw money and pay taxes at ordinary income rates.

In contrast, Barkhan suggests that match savers use a Roth IRA after meeting with your employer, though he acknowledges that your circumstances may change what the next best step is for you.

“A Roth IRA may be one of the most essential parts of your retirement planning,” he says. “This reduces the risk of unknown future taxes after one retires.”

The Roth IRA allows people with earned income to save on an after-tax basis, grow their money tax-free, and then withdraw any funds tax-free after age 59 ½.

Come back and top up 401(k) and other accounts

While advisors may disagree on the order in which savers should take advantage of the accounts, many agree that other accounts offer some notable benefits that are worthwhile. After saving in those accounts, it might be wise to return to the 401(k) and max it out. Only then should savers move towards taxable brokerage accounts or annuities.

The good news for “super savers” is that they won’t need to make trade-offs between accounts. If they are determined to earn enough to take full advantage of multiple accounts, such as a 401(k), HSA, and Roth IRA, they can set their financial plan to execute automatically. As the saver progresses through the year, they will not need to switch plans on and off once they have topped up.

And it’s important not to forget the tax benefits of even “plain vanilla” brokerage accounts. An account holder will not be charged capital gains tax unless he sells an investment. So if you’re a long-term buy-and-hold investor, you can defer capital gains taxes indefinitely and will only need to pick up the tab on any dividend income, which may also be taxed at preferential rates.

Taxable brokerage accounts are a necessity for people with the FIRE lifestyle (Financial Independence, Retire Early), as many plan to retire before age 59 ½, when typical plans become accessible without penalties.

How do other retirement plans fit into this?

Owners of small businesses or other high-income earners may be wondering how the special plans available to them might fit into this plan. Single owners have access to solo 401(k) plans and SEP IRAs that can drastically increase their ability to save for retirement. Other high earners can also take advantage of there being no contribution limits on an annuity to enjoy tax-deferred income.

“Solo 401(k)s are a great tool for maximizing employee portion [they] It also allows you to make employer contributions to save even more money,” Ungerott says.

In 2023, a single 401(k) allows a participant to save up to $22,500 as employee contributions and an additional $43,500 as employer contributions. People age 50 and older can add an additional $7,500. The employee and employer figures increase to $23,000 and $46,000, respectively, in 2024.

Meanwhile, a single-participant SEP IRA offers the ability to save the lesser of 25 percent of your business income or $66,000 in 2023 and $69,000 in 2024 as employer contributions.

“Generally, these types of retirement accounts should not adjust to the sequence of how you should contribute to your retirement,” Barkhahn says.

For example, if you have a solo 401(k) for a side gig, you don’t want to max out your employee contributions there and then not be able to max out your 401(k) at your primary job and Therefore will not receive. An employer match. You can fill out the 401(k) first, where you get a match, and then move to the Solo 401(k), where you can add money as employer contributions.

Annuities can be another way to save on a tax-deferred basis, making them better for high earners. But other retirement accounts offer more flexibility and lower fees, so annuities may be better for people who are in specific financial circumstances or who have topped up other accounts.

“Annuities can play an important role in retirement planning, but it’s very dependent on the client’s goals,” Ungerott says. “Annuities can be expensive, but some individuals are OK paying the higher cost for the guaranteed income that comes with an annuity.”

Not only do they cost more, but annuities also offer other disadvantages, says Barkhahn.

“The limited initial access to funds imposed by surrender charges may hinder your ability to make withdrawals when necessary,” he says. “Although annuities grow tax-deferred, withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income, which is potentially disadvantageous to those in higher income tax brackets, where long-term capital gains may accrue at a lower rate.”

So annuities may be best suited for people who have already maxed out the most profitable accounts and are still looking to save more and can afford higher costs. Taxable brokerage accounts may be a better option for those who can handle market volatility.

ground level

Regardless of the strategy for contributing to retirement accounts described here, your financial needs may vary greatly and your strategy should vary as well. Working with a financial advisor can help create a strategy that will work best for you and your family. Bankrate’s Financial Advisor Matching tool can help you get set up with an advisor in your area in minutes.

