Young's buys City Pub Group in £162m deal

City Pub Group shares surge more than 30% after deal reveal

Young’s is buying City Pub Group, the luxury pub chain behind popular Chelsea haunt, The Fen, in a deal worth £162million.

The 108.75pa share offer in cash, plus Young’s shares, represents a 46 per cent premium on City Pub Group’s closing price on Wednesday.

City Pub Group shares soared 33.79 per cent, or 33.45p, to 132.45p on Thursday, having surged more than 74 per cent in the past year.

Young’s shares slipped 0.45 per cent or 5.00p to 1,105.00p in early trading, down almost 5 per cent in the last 12 months.

Young claims the deal will increase the number of premium bedrooms in its portfolio by more than 25 per cent to 1,065.

It will take its estate from 50 pubs to 279 pubs, an increase of more than 20 per cent.

Young said the companies could be merged with ‘very limited additional overheads’, while the deal would generate margin benefits and ‘operational synergy at the pub level’.

Simon Dodd, chief executive of Young, said: ‘City Pub is an excellent business that we have followed for some time, and it aligns closely with Young in terms of both strategy and culture.

‘Like us, City Pubs operates premium, personalized and well-invested pubs and rooms with a focus on the highest standards of customer service.

‘Both businesses have performed well in the recent difficult trading environment, which is testament to the strength of our business model, approach to people and customers.’

Stately: City Pub Group is the stately pub chain behind the popular Chelsea haunt, The Fen

Clive Watson, executive chairman of City Pubs, said: ‘Like all hospitality businesses, the pandemic derailed City Pubs’ progress, but it is emerging as a stronger, more focused, reshaped business with the lowest debt in its history. Has been able to perform. And a concrete strategy has been made.

‘The City Pub Board is therefore able to assess today’s recommendation from a position of strength.’

He said: ‘The initial approach was rejected, taking into account the uncertain economic environment, particularly high interest rates and inflation, and our plans for long-term growth as an independent company.’

The directors of City Pub Group wish to unanimously recommend that its shareholders vote in favor of the proposed deal.

In the 26 weeks to October 2, Young’s total revenue rose 5.4 per cent to £196.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose 6.4 per cent to £47.9 million, with managed home EBITDA rising 6.3 per cent to £59.0 million for the period.

Adjusted operating profit rose 6.9 per cent to £31 million, with a ‘leading sector driven’ margin of 15.8 per cent, up from 15.5 per cent.

Young’s shareholders will receive an interim dividend of 10.88p per share, representing a 6 per cent increase.

Dodd said: ‘Although cost pressures remain across our supply chain, we have successfully mitigated the headwinds and maintained our industry-leading margins. There are positive signs on the horizon, with cost pressures continuing to ease and stabilize in some sectors.

‘Our strategy underpins our continued delivery of industry-leading results, and we are confident of continuing to deliver superior returns for all our shareholders.’

On Wednesday, Fuller, Smith & Turner said it was preparing for bumper festive trade due to increased bookings for the Christmas period.

Fuller told investors the pub and hotel group’s Christmas bookings are already up 11 per cent on last year, as London staff return to offices and work less from home.

Amid ‘strong performance across properties’, sales for the 26 weeks to September 30 rose 12 per cent year-on-year to £188.8 million, while profits rose 48 per cent to £14.5 million.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk