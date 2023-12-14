Youngkin says Wizards, Capitals will move to Virginia in temporary deal. Fakir will live in DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has reached a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals to relocate those teams from the District of Columbia to a new “visionary sport.” Could. Entertainment Venue” in Northern Virginia.

The proposal, which would require state Legislature approval, calls for building a $2 billion development in Alexandria, south of Washington, Youngkin said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of an announcement Wednesday at the site. , which is just a few miles from the existing area. , It will include an arena for the state’s first major professional sports teams, as well as a new Wizards practice facility, a separate performing arts center, a media studio, new hotels, a convention center, lodging and shopping.

“The commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters and more than 30,000 new jobs,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis appeared with Youngkin and city officials at Wednesday’s announcement. He supported the proposal, thanked Youngkin and said that he got “goosebumps” at the thought of the project coming together “if everything goes according to plan”.

Monumental also owns the WNBA’s Mystics, and Leonsis said her hope was that Capital One Arena, where the Wizards and Capitals currently play, could host women’s games and other events such as concerts.

“Our intention is to expand here and keep Capital One Arena a great venue in DC,” said Leonsis, an entrepreneur and former AOL executive.

The new development will be located in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria, along the Potomac River and near Virginia Tech’s ambitious Innovation Campus, a graduate school under construction.

To help finance the project, Youngkin will ask the Virginia General Assembly in the 2024 session to approve the creation of the Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority, a public entity with the ability to issue bonds. While no upfront state taxpayer dollars will go toward the project, the terms of the agreement will divert new tax revenue from the project to pay off the bonds.

“We have reached a very clear understanding, which is really subject to the work of the General Assembly to finalize it,” Youngkin said in the interview, noting that a key bipartisan legislative committee earlier this week approved the stimulus structure. Had supported.

Yet, on Tuesday night before the announcement, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a counterproposal, which she said had received unanimous support from the DC Council. The legislation would direct half a billion dollars to modernize Capital One Arena.

At a press conference Wednesday, Bowser said he was hopeful the teams would stay in the district, noting that the complex financing arrangements required legislative approval to bring teams to Virginia.

However, fundamentally, he said Lyonesse must decide whether it wants an urban site or a suburban site. “The fans love the city,” he said.

Poking fun at the “National Landing” nickname that Virginia economic development officials have used to market Potomac Yard and the surrounding area, he said, “National Landing Wizards doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.”

Bowser said the city took the threat of losing teams seriously. It was recently able to put together a $500 million stimulus package, however, after finding that it could refinance existing debt.

The Wizards had a home game against New Orleans on Wednesday night. Fan Emmanuel Ogundipe, 24, who lives in Burtonsville, Maryland, acknowledged that the move will create mixed feelings among the team’s supporters. He said that, like the current area, the new complex would be accessible via metro.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s only (a few more) metro stops away,” Ogundipe said. “Ultimately, I think if the team shows that it’s committed to the new identity and the new location, and that new stadium is really showing signs of life, then people will be on board with it.

When the Capitals and Wizards moved from suburban Maryland to DC’s Chinatown district, then known as the MCI Center, in 1997, officials credited the area with sparking a revival in downtown Washington. In recent years, critics who have blamed city officials for lax crime policies have said that neighborhoods around the arena have suffered disproportionately well.

The administration expects the proposed 9 million-square-foot Virginia Entertainment District to generate a combined $12 billion economic impact for Virginia and Alexandria over the coming decades and create approximately 30,000 new jobs, Youngkin’s office said in a statement. Subject to legislative approval and sign-off from the Alexandria City Council, it will begin construction in 2025 and open in late 2028.

The development would be a major blow to D.C. and a major win for Youngkin, a former private equity executive and college basketball player who said he already had a friendship with Leonsis from the business world. To get it across the finish line, she will have to work with Democratic majorities in both General Assembly chambers after her party fell short of its stated expectations in the November elections.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, was also present at Wednesday’s news conference, along with incoming House Majority Leader Charlie Herring. Other prominent MLA leaders were not there.

Scott Surovel, who will serve as Senate Democratic leader in January, said in an interview that it looked like the project might be a good opportunity, but he stopped short of fully supporting it. Legislators will have questions about transit, taxpayer risk and compensation for workers building the project, he said.

The broad outlines of the proposal call for Monumental to invest $403 million in the $2 billion development. Alexandria will invest $106 million to build a performing arts venue and develop underground parking.

The remaining approximately $1.5 billion will be supported through bonds issued by the authority. Those bonds will be repaid over time through rents paid by the team, parking fees, naming rights and new tax revenue generated by the development.

Youngkin’s office said, “There is no upfront investment or inclusion in any taxes already being collected by the Commonwealth to repay the bonds and there will be no tax increase for local residents.”

Potomac Yard, just south of Reagan National Airport, is currently occupied by a strip mall and other retailers. The site is adjacent to redevelopment caused by Amazon building a new headquarters in neighboring Arlington.

Moira Salcedo, who lives in the area, attended Wednesday’s event to protest and said she and her neighbors have been blindsided.

“I hate subsidizing billionaires. And I have been living here for the last 10 years, and I know there is no infrastructure for this,” she said.

In the 1990s, the site was seriously considered as the location of an NFL stadium, but negotiations between the team and Virginia failed.

Rankin reported from Richmond, Virginia.

Sarah Rankin and Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press

