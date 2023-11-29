Young Waterford food entrepreneur wanted

GIY and Accenture have come together to launch ‘Grow2CEO’ to find Waterford’s next generation of emerging food entrepreneurs.

The Grow2CEO initiative is aimed at secondary school students, and aims to inspire 10,000 young people in 250 post-primary schools across Ireland to grow their own food.

It is also hoped that it will help them dream up an innovative business idea and apply that concept to create a new food business during the 16-week learning programme.

Students will learn how to grow food from seed, develop a sustainable food-related digital marketing and business plan and connect with businesses in their areas to gain knowledge and insight from the industry.

Finally, students will go head-to-head in a Dragon’s Den-style finale at regional venues in each province, where they will pitch their business ideas to the ‘Dragons’ from Accenture and GIY.

Commenting on the recent campaign launch, GIY Founder Michael Kelly said: “We all know the power of small changes when put together can make a huge impact. The next generation of food entrepreneurs is Generation Z, who will represent 27 percent of global income by 2030 and will be key decision makers.

“Our goal is to support long-term capacity building among youth by developing food growing skills as well as entrepreneurial skills for future success,” he said.

“It will be very exciting to see where these students take this project, and we can’t wait to see the concepts and the results of their work at pitch sessions next spring,” he said.

The winning school will win a school garden and a mini-grant voucher worth €500. A runner-up prize of €1,000 will be additionally awarded in the form of a voucher for growing equipment and materials.

The winners will also be awarded a visit to GIY’s urban farm and zero-waste café to attend a one-day food skills course with GIY’s Chief Chef, Chief Gardener and CEO.

Between now and February 1, post-primary schools across the country can register to participate in Grow2CEO. For more information visit grow2ceo.ie

Source: waterford-news.ie