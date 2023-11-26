Young owners driving growth in Australian entrepreneurship

The first financial quarter of 2024 revealed a surge in entrepreneurship, with the number of new business transaction account openings increasing by 26 per cent compared to Q1FY23 in 2023.

Executive Group Manager of Small Business Banking Rebecca Warren said while it has been a challenging year for small business owners, the significant increase in the number of people starting their own small business has revealed a strong Australian entrepreneurial spirit.

Ms Warren said more women are taking advantage of opportunities to start or run their own businesses or side businesses, with women accounting for 43.2 per cent of new business transaction accounts opened in the 2023 financial year.

The growing number of small business entrepreneurs is supported by new research released today by the CBA, which shows that 46 per cent of entrepreneurs have started a small business in the last three years. The study, conducted in partnership with YouGov1, looked at the primary drivers for starting a new business, the top challenges facing budding entrepreneurs and the types of businesses they are setting up.

“A growing number of young Australians and women are starting a small business or side business to supplement their primary income or pursue new ideas to fill a market gap or build experience and skills in industry areas of interest such as photography Is choosing to do. Graphic design,” Ms. Warren said. “In fact, creative services were the third most common type of small business/side hustle that entrepreneurs have created over the past three years.

“Australians are demonstrating great entrepreneurial flair, determination and drive, using new methods to attract customers or target specific sectors.”

New research shows that the primary motivator for starting a new business or side hustle was to create something that was “theirs.”

“New business owners are looking for additional income (51 percent), but they are also looking for new opportunities that give them more control, freedom and independence over their careers (23 percent),” Ms. Warren said.

“Women are more likely than men to start their own small business or side hustle because they need some extra income (56 percent compared to 48 percent), while men are more likely to do so because They see a gap in the market (17 percent compared to 8 percent).

Young entrepreneurs are more likely than their older counterparts to say they were motivated to start their own small business or side business because they wanted to create something that was “theirs” (26 percent compared to 18 percent). And they wanted more control, more freedom. or independence over their career (25 percent compared to 19 percent).

“Many young people have decided that they do not want to work for someone else and are looking for more autonomy to pursue their career dreams and are keen to excel faster. Starting their own business allows them to take control of their financial future and build a career on their own terms,” Ms Warren said.

“Living in a fast-paced, digital world has had a unique impact on Generation Z and their approach to business and innovation. It’s no surprise that their most common type of small business or side hustle is online.”

Other key findings of the report include:

Customer retention is a big challenge for entrepreneurs

Most entrepreneurs (85 percent) said they faced challenges in running their small business or side hustle. The top challenges for entrepreneurs were finding and retaining customers (37 percent) and not having enough time to run or manage the business (32 percent), which was not surprising since entrepreneurs personally work an average of 19 hours a week. Spend. Working on your small business or side hustle.

Dealing with competitors (26 percent) and managing cash flow (24 percent) were other common challenges.

Ms Warren said excellent digital banking experiences are helping many entrepreneurs manage these challenges.

Research has shown that digital experience is the most important factor when it comes to small business banking, with all the products and services they need available at competitive rates.

“Small business owners often lack time and resources and are looking for better digital banking and payments experiences and our priority is to continually improve and innovate to support our small business customers,” he said.

Business services are better than creative services

The research revealed a strong trend in online retail, the most common type of small business or side hustle (16 percent), followed by professional services such as accounting or legal (13 percent), and creative services, including graphic design and photography (12 percent). ).

The data showed that men are more likely than women to have extra work in small business or professional services (16 percent compared to 9 percent) or support services (9 percent compared to 3 percent).

Things you should know: Media releases are prepared without consideration of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any individual reader and are published for information purposes only. Readers should consider suitability for their own circumstances. Visit Important Information to access product disclosure statements or terms and conditions, which are currently available electronically for Commonwealth Bank Group products along with the relevant Financial Services Guide. Target market definitions are available here. Loan applications are subject to credit approval. Interest rates are accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change. Fees and charges may apply.

The 1YouGov survey was conducted online on a sample of 1,016 Australians aged 18+ who had started their own small business and/or side hustle in the past 3 years. YouGov looked at the primary drivers of starting a new business and the top challenges facing budding entrepreneurs.

Source: www.commbank.com.au