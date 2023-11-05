Young Kashmiri Muslim potters prepare thousands of lamps ahead of Diwali

ANI | Updated: November 05, 2023 12:21 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]November 5 (ANI): In a sign of communal harmony, a Kashmiri Muslim potter is preparing lamps for Diwali by burning oil at midnight, as he prepares twenty thousand lamps ahead of the festival of lights.

Muhammad Umar, a resident of Nishat on the outskirts of Srinagar, has been working round the clock to meet his deadline. Omar, an energetic entrepreneur, is trying to revive the art of pottery making in the valley.

Speaking to ANI, Omar said, “During Eid, they (Hindus) make products for us and get employment. Similarly, during Diwali, we make products for them and get employment.”

Speaking about the economic importance of Diwali for artisans like him, Omar said, “When Diwali comes, we also get employment. The person to whom we will sell these lamps will be selling them in bulk, and he will benefit.” This also. When Diwali comes, we are very happy because we get bulk orders.”

Omar believes that if art forms are revived in Jammu and Kashmir, the problem of unemployment in the valley will end.

“If we revive the art forms in Kashmir that are dying out or have died out, unemployment will automatically end,” Omar said.

After completing his graduation, Umar decided to revive his family art. He learned the art of making pottery from his father.

“Making pottery is our family tradition. My grandfather and father also make pottery. I learned pottery making from my father. After completing B.Com, I decided to carry forward my family tradition and “Decided to revive this art, which is on the decline in Kashmir,” she said.

The Kashmiri entrepreneur said that when people became aware of the ill effects of using daily essentials made of plastic, the demand for his products increased.

Umar said, “When people came to know about the ill effects of using plastic products, the demand for our products (pottery items) increased. People understood that pottery is better than utensils made of plastic. “There are no side effects from using the glasses.” ,

Talking about his order, Umar said, “Last year we got an order of 15,000 lamps. This year we have prepared for an order of 20,000 lamps. 5,500 lamps are ready. There are a few days left for Diwali. So we are We will be able to complete more than 20,000 lamps this time… We will work on the production of lamps till the 9th.”

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance”.

Diwali is celebrated every year on Amavasya (or Amavasya), the 15th day of the month of Kartik. This year Diwali will be celebrated on 12th November. (ANI)

Source: www.aninews.in