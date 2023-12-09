Young Highland entrepreneurs complete business assistance program

Click here to sign up for our free newsletters! HIE Group.

Thirteen young entrepreneurs from the Highlands and Islands are the latest to complete a one-year program aimed at developing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

IMPACT30 is led by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and delivered by business skills training consultancy, Skillfluence.

Fully funded business development program for people aged 35 and under who are in key decision-making roles, providing specialist support from industry experts.

Seven of the 13 entrepreneurs gathered at the Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness this week to kick off the latest programme.

Jana Drongova, owner of Inverness-based The Upholstery Project, joined IMPACT30 in December 2022 to help her take the next step in her business. He is a tailor who started using his creative work to help financially during the lockdown in 2020.

Jana said: “Participating in this program was a good step for my business. If you are one of those people who has entrepreneurial ideas and no idea how to execute them or you have just started but need a little effort then Impact30 is the right place for you. There was a great mix of workshops, personal coaching sessions and networking events that helped me and The Upholstery Project grow in the business landscape. It’s a never ending learning journey, but thanks to this program and its participants. “I feel like I’m not alone in this.”

Tyler McKenzie, founder of TJM (Scotland) Ltd, took his Inverness-based business to IMPACT30 a year ago. His company provides all types of manned security services across Scotland such as mobile patrol and event and hotel security.

Tyler said: “It has been great to have a business mentor and be part of a network of like-minded people. My time on the IMPACT30 program, as the title suggests, has had a huge impact on my business. The wealth of knowledge available is priceless.”

As soon as the seventh group completes the program, a new group of 22 people are about to begin their year-long journey.

Malcolm Offord, UK Government Minister for Scotland, said: “Congratulations to the talented young entrepreneurs who have completed the programme, we look forward to seeing where their businesses go next.

“Innovative businesses are the future of our economy and the IMPACT30 program is making a positive impact on its talented entrepreneurs, their businesses and the region. I encourage any young entrepreneurs considering this program for their business to submit an application .

“The UK Government is investing £11 million in the Northern Innovation Hub and leveling up communities across Scotland with more than £2.7 billion.”

Deborah Tait, Project Manager for HIE’s Northern Innovation Hub team, said: “IMPACT30 is about expanding and strengthening the growing network of young entrepreneurs in the Highlands and Islands, boosting their ambition, confidence and commitment and helping them succeed. Is.

“It has proven extremely popular and we would urge young entrepreneurs who have not yet taken part to find out how IMPACT30 can benefit them.”

Do you want to respond to this article? If yes, click Here To present your views and have them published in print.

Source: www.ross-shirejournal.co.uk