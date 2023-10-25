Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards 2024 for Young Entrepreneurs and Innovators (Fully Funded for Global Solutions Summit in Berlin, Germany)

Last date of application: November 27, 2023

with “Young Global Changers Recoupling AwardsThe Global Solutions Initiative aims to identify and recognize young changemakers around the world who actively contribute to environmental sustainability and better alignment of economic prosperity with the needs and demands of societies, communities and individuals – “regeneration” – Are. The award seeks to recognize concrete practices and influential youth-led projects that drive change at the grassroots level, while also serving as examples and inspiration beyond their immediate impact.

To be successful, projects must be guided by a people-centred approach, which puts the needs and voices of their stakeholders, customers, workers or communities at the centre. Projects should go beyond the idea stage and can include social businesses as well as non-profit activities. The finalists present their projects at the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin.

eligibility requirements

Eligibility Criteria for all applicants

Irrespective of the category they apply for, all applicants must meet the following criteria to be eligible.

Only individuals can apply. You cannot apply as an organisation, only as its representative.

Leading role: Participants must have a leading position in the project or initiative for which they are applying. (This could be founder, co-founder, project-lead, initiator, or similar role.)

Strong English: Participants must have sufficient command of the English language to present their work in front of the jury and audience and to participate in group conversations.

Age: Young Global Changers program aims to empower the youth. Applicants age should preferably be between 18 to 35 years.

Inspiration: Applicants must demonstrate motivation to become active members of a global network that aims to bring about sustainable global change.

Eligibility Criteria for all projects

All projects must meet the following criteria to be eligible, regardless of the category they apply for.

Recoupling: The project, business or initiative you apply for should aim at realignment, that is, better alignment of economic or political activities with social well-being and environmental sustainability. This means putting people's needs and environmental sustainability at the center of economic and/or political activities.

: The project, business or initiative you apply for should aim at realignment, that is, better alignment of economic or political activities with social well-being and environmental sustainability. This means putting people’s needs and environmental sustainability at the center of economic and/or political activities. Organizational Stage: The project or initiative must go beyond the idea level. It must be currently active and running.

Eligibility criteria per category

All applicants must satisfy the criteria mentioned above. Additional criteria apply for each of the three categories. A detailed list of these criteria for each category can be found below.

Category Eligibility:

reimagine business

Social Enterprises

Your organization needs to be a viable entity actively involved in commercial, industrial or business endeavours, with a demonstrated potential to create a positive impact on social or ecological dimensions.

2. Financial independence

Your organization may currently receive financial support from external sources such as grants, but should aim for financial self-sufficiency over a medium to long-term horizon.

3. Purpose Driven – Alignment Focus

Your business or social enterprise is effectively implementing a business strategy that purposefully incorporates and materializes economic prosperity while enhancing social well-being and/or promoting environmental sustainability.

benefits

Scholarships include the following:

Travel expenses to and from Berlin**

Accommodation for the duration of the Global Solutions Summit (five nights, May 3-8, 2024)***

free admission to Global Solutions Summit 2024

Networking opportunities with great minds from academia, business, politics and civil society

Access to an exclusive global network of like-minded young global changemakers

Possibilities for further collaboration

*Please note that all expenses must be paid in advance and will be reimbursed within 6 weeks of the Global Solutions Summit. Participants are responsible for submitting reimbursement claims. Currency fluctuations may cause small variations in the total amount reimbursed.

** The cost of train travel or flights in economy class as well as visa costs may be reimbursed. Additional costs may apply, which will not be covered by the scholarship (this may include local transportation in Berlin, meals, health or travel insurance and more).

*** Hotel arrangements and payment will be made by Global Solutions Initiative. It will be located around the summit venue.

Please note that travel to Berlin will only be possible if the local health and safety situation allows!

time period

• Application period: October 20, 2023 – November 27, 2023

• Semifinals: December 19,2023 February 1, 2024

• Final: 6/7 May, 2024

for more information:

Visit the official webpage of Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards 2024

