Young entrepreneurs receive business training, funding from City Loop Jamaica

Seven young local entrepreneurs who have demonstrated impressive performance under a program funded by global bank Citi will benefit from further investment aimed at strengthening and expanding their businesses.

The young entrepreneurs are part of the Urban Labs for Youth Innovation project sponsored by the Citi Foundation and the Trust for the Americas’ Democratizing Innovation in the Americas (DIA) program.

Entrepreneurs included Candice Gordon – Chevelle Naturals line of hair and skin care products; Akeem Edwards, Global Hub Learning Solutions Ltd; Alia Campbell, The Echo Store; Miguel Francis, I want to create; Godiva Golding, Steam House Network; Colin Fuller-Bennett, please be present.

Since 2016, more than 150 young entrepreneurs in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have received support to launch their businesses that are making a difference in their communities thanks to US$20,000 in grant funding under the program.

City Country Officer Eva Lewis

One of the many products manufactured by participants on display

Entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of the Urban Labs for Youth Innovation project sponsored by Citi Foundation

The Urban Labs for Youth Innovation project is a regional initiative that seeks to “foster innovation and empower new generations to create low-cost, high-impact innovations that improve livelihood opportunities and everyday life in their communities.” solves challenges”.

In 2020, DIA Jamaica introduced a new component that sought to increase employment and economic opportunities for at-risk youth in the Caribbean through digital literacy, data science and future work skills.

Speaking during a project update at Citibank in St Andrew last Wednesday, where reinvestment grants were presented to beneficiaries, Gordon said he gained a lot of experience from the pitch tank on the courses.

“The feedback from the judges has definitely helped me work on my communications and pitch craft”, Gordon said, adding that the money raised from the competition has enabled him to purchase bulk materials to manufacture his products.

Campbell, whose store supplies eco-friendly alternatives to everyday plastic products, as well as menstrual cups for young women, is grateful for the assistance with the program.

She said, “I can’t emphasize enough how much the support of the team has impacted what I’ve been able to achieve, not just because of the financial support but how it’s lifted my spirit as an entrepreneur.” Have strengthened”.

Another influential business was an application created by Bennett that enables event planners to apply online for approval to municipal councils, police, justices of the peace and other authorities.

Commenting on the projects, City Country Officer Eva Lewis commended the young entrepreneurs for their eloquence in expressing themselves and marketing their businesses.

“I see not only business value in your projects, but the problems they solve. You saw opportunities to build a better community. I’m not only proud of you, but I’m proud of the City for supporting entrepreneurship in this way,” Lewis said.

Meanwhile, Institute of Law and Economics CEO Dwayne Gutzmer, who provided operative support for the programme, said the topics covered included innovation, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, business model promotion, digital literacy skills and use of artificial intelligence. Are.

Under the programme, 622 youth were sensitized while 31 built, improved or expanded their businesses or created social enterprises.

The next group for the program will be called in February through social media platform Instagram.

Source: jamaica.loopnews.com