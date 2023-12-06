Young entrepreneurs from ten African countries gather in Rwanda for continent's premiere high school entrepreneurship competition

Africa’s most prestigious high school entrepreneurship competition, the JA Africa Company of the Year Competition (CoY), is set to launch its 13th edition. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Kigali, Rwanda, this eagerly awaited event is scheduled from 6 to 8 December under the theme “Breaking Barriers”.

COY serves as the pinnacle of JA’s acclaimed entrepreneurship development initiative, the JA Company Programme. This program empowers high school students across Africa to identify community needs and create innovative solutions.

Students are equipped with the practical skills necessary to conceptualize, finance, and manage their own business ventures.

Annually, more than 30,000 students from 16 African countries actively engage in the JA Company Programme, resulting in the establishment of more than 1,000 companies.

More than 500 business volunteers and mentors provide real-world expertise to these student-led startups.

Teams compete at the national level, striving for the opportunity to represent their countries on the grand stage of the JA Africa COY competition.

Forty aspiring JA student entrepreneurs representing Côte d’Ivoire, Eswatini, Ghana, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and host country Rwanda will converge in Kigali.

Their mission: to impress a distinguished panel of international business professionals serving as judges.

These young innovators will compete for the prestigious title of Company of the Year along with special prizes from sponsors. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to compete globally against JA teams from five other regions for the prestigious De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award.

This global competition offers a prestigious US$15,000 cash prize and opens doors to global educational opportunities.

“The stakes are even higher this year, following the remarkable achievement of last year’s COY winners, Zimbabwe’s Hekima Inc., who won the de la Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award, an unprecedented achievement,” said Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa. African teams. I am confident that this year’s competition will bring forth another global leader.”

He added, “These students are ready to become architects of innovation and progress, leading us to the Africa we envision. I express my heartfelt gratitude to FedEx, Citi Foundation, PMIEF, Johnson & Johnson, Delta Air Lines and NASCON Allied Industries for their steadfast support of this competition.

The JA Africa COY Competition in Kigali promises not only a platform for young entrepreneurial spirit, but also a testament to the continent’s potential for unprecedented innovation and leadership.

Source: taarifa.rw