Young entrepreneurs from The Hub at University College Cork (UCC) have been recognized in this year’s Ignite Awards.

The emerging business leaders, who showcased their start-ups and plans, were all participants in UCC’s Ignite programme.

Six IGNITE participants presented their businesses to a packed audience of entrepreneurs, business owners and investors.

Founders competed in two award categories: the Investor Pathway Award and the Revenue Pathway Award.

Winners include Bank of Ireland Investor Pathway Award winner, Shannon O’Reilly of TrustDash and Local Enterprise Office Revenue Pathway Award winner, Alice Crowley of FASH Forward. Other award winners were Volta Robotics’s Elvis Saporitis, winner of the Bank of Ireland Investor Pitch Award, and Marek Szbanski of Bluedawn Agency, winner of the Local Enterprise Office Sales Pitch Award.

The guest speaker was IGNITE alumnus Mark O’Sullivan, who co-founded Neurobell, a neonatal brain-monitoring technology company.

The IGNITE program has worked with 170 start-ups over the last 12 years and these companies have created more than 370 jobs.

Eamon Curtin, Director of IGNITE, said: “It has been a very busy year for past and present participants of the IGNITE programme. We are particularly proud of the numerous awards won by the program’s alumni.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone to a fantastic showcase of business ideas at UCC this evening. It was wonderful to welcome back Mark O’Sullivan, who talked about his own business story. Mark is a great example of what can be achieved through dedication and hard work.”

The UCC Ignite program is open to recent graduates from any third level institution in Ireland who have the passion and ambition to work full-time on a scalable start-up idea.

The program is funded by UCC, Bank of Ireland and Cork City’s three local enterprise offices – South Cork and North and West Cork, Cork City Council and Cork County Council. Applications are open for the next IGNITE programme, which starts in January.

