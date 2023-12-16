To keep up to date with the latest personnel changes in the seafood industry, SeafoodSource is compiling a regular round-up of hiring announcements and other personnel-related changes around the world. If you have any announcement please send it [email protected],

– Reston, Virginia USA-based StarKist has appointed Young Choi as President and CEO.

“StarKist is committed to providing the highest quality protein products to its consumers and looks forward to a seamless transition under Mr. Choi’s leadership,” StarKist said in a release.

Choi has been with the company since 2022 and has held roles as Starkist’s vice president of finance, COO, and CFO.

Prior to joining StarKist, Choi held various finance executive positions with SPC Group and Tesco in the United States, United Kingdom and South Korea from December 2007 to April 2022. Previously, Choi worked as a certified public accountant for Deloitte, both in South Korea. Korea and the United States from 1998 to November 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Yonsei University in South Korea and an MBA from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom, the company said.

– Arni Sigurdsson (pictured) has been appointed as CEO of Gardaber, Marel, the Iceland-based seafood manufacturing processing company.

Sigurdsson was named interim CEO following the sudden resignation of former CEO Arni Odur Thordarsson in November.

“I joined Marel in 2014 because I saw a great business with tremendous opportunities to not only grow, but also make a meaningful impact on food systems globally,” Sigurdsson said in a release. “I am proud of what we have achieved over the past decade and as I look ahead, I am even more excited for what awaits us, and I look forward to delivering the best of our potential in the months ahead.” I will assess the approach. In my new role I look forward to working with my colleagues, customers and wider stakeholders to ensure Marel continues to play a leading role in transforming the way food is processed.

Sigurdsson served as the company’s head of strategy, then executive vice president of strategic business units, chief business officer, then deputy CEO, before becoming chief strategy officer.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to confirm the appointment of Arni Sigurdsson as Chief Executive Officer of Marel after an intensive process over the past month. I have had the privilege of working with Arnie for many years, during which time he has held various important leadership roles in our business, most recently the position of Interim CEO during an uncertain period for the company, which he has managed well. ,” said Marel Board Chairman Arnar Thor Masson. “The Board and I are confident that he has the necessary skill set and experience to ensure that Marell will effectively manage near-term headwinds and be able to deliver its significant potential to Marell for the benefit of our shareholders and the wider Will do.” Stakeholders.”

-Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA) has announced that CEO Barry Collier, former President of Peter Pan, has been appointed as an advisor on industry and global market initiatives.

“The BBRSDA has had incredible success that most of the industry and even fishermen are not aware of,” Collier said in a release. “I look forward to not only bringing BBRSDA’s established programs to light across the fleet and industry, but also helping global markets recover at a time when it is needed most.”

Collier will join BBRSDA in January 2024 after 33 years with Peter Pan as of March 2021.

BBRSDA Board Chair Fritz Johnson said, “The Board is confident that the addition of Barry’s experience and the existing BBRSDA staff will keep the organization on track to achieve its mission and advance its brand and programs.”

– Valderøya, Norway-based global aquaculture systems company Optimar announced that it has appointed Layne Kristin Bratseth as its Vice President for Sustainability and Business Development.

Kristin Bratseth will start March 1, 2024, the company said in a release.

“After a thorough and structured process, we are delighted to have a new partner in Lene Kristin Bratseth. We were particularly impressed by her extensive experience, and I am confident she will contribute with sustainability ideas that will benefit both customers and Optimer,” said Georges Holgler Saint-Denis, CEO of Optimer.

Kristin Bratseth previously worked as a senior advisor for the seafood department at Speyerbanken Møre.

