Young Black entrepreneur crowned 'Engagement Ring Queen' – Emily Cottontop

Jasmine Carter is a young Black entrepreneur and the founder of Balasia, a custom jewelry brand she founded six years ago.

People call her the “Engagement Ring Queen” after she introduced a seamless way to buy jewellery.

The 29-year-old’s original business process has earned her company much praise.

Young Black Entrepreneur Offers a Unique Experience

Jasmine is committed to catering to each buyer’s preferences and tastes to realize their jewelery desires.

Whether they want a unique statement piece, a heartfelt necklace, or a distinctive engagement ring, this young Black entrepreneur makes their dreams come true.

Furthermore, Jasmine understands the importance of following ethical practices in the industry.

Therefore, she crafts each piece using responsibly sourced materials, ensuring that she respects the environment and the original artisans.

Young Black entrepreneurs work one-on-one with each customer to learn their budget and design exceptional jewelry they can purchase.

The result is often unparalleled customer satisfaction because they get what they want without going over budget.

Jasmine breaks down her process for black businesses.

“Shopping for an engagement ring is overwhelming for most people. Many people go from store to store to find a ring, or spend months researching diamonds to choose a good ring. I try to take all the stress out of the ring shopping process and keep the fun! All people have to do is send me a message with what they want, any custom ideas they have (if any) and a budget, and I’ll show them the best stones (diamond, moissanite, etc.) and design options within their budget. . , , I am a jewelry expert so there is no need to be my customer. I offer a Jewelry Concierge experience so everyone can receive my full attention to bringing their vision to life.

The young Black entrepreneur also creates jewelry that women crave, like flawless and colorless diamonds that look great for a lifetime.

As Balassia continues to make waves, Jasmine maintains her goals: breaking barriers, celebrating individuality and capturing the essence of love.

Source: emilycottontop.com

Source: biz.crast.net