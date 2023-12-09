You'll soon be buying electric cars from tech companies — here's how

Can you believe that the first mention of Apple’s possible move into the automotive sector was in 2014? Yes, almost a decade ago, rumors surfaced that Apple’s ‘Project Titan’ would involve over 1,000 engineers and the result would be some kind of futuristic fully-autonomous vehicle.

Alas, the dream of self-driving cars did not materialize as quickly as many tech insiders first thought, so the project has been scaled back. But key players at Apple, including Apple Watch head Kevin Lynch, are reportedly still on the project. The Apple Car may be closer than you think, but is now the right time?

This may well be the case, as a lot has changed in the 10 years since the initial leaks of Project Titan, especially as the biggest seismic shift in the automotive industry over the last few years has been moving irreversibly.

Governments around the world have set tough(ish) targets for phasing out internal combustion engines, while the world’s largest automakers have committed to phasing out internal combustion engines by 2040, 2035, or if you’re Nissan, Kia, and Hyundai, all at once. Kind of committed to an electric line-up. In the early 2030s.

The results are already tangible. In 2020, global EV sales were around 3 million, but by 2023, it will already reach 10.25 million. It is estimated that by 2028, these sales will cross the 17 million mark and will constitute the majority of new car sales in developed markets.

This transition to electric motors and battery packs has changed the way modern cars are designed and built, and is especially relevant for EVs. Less moving mechanics almost always means more tech, and apart from the obvious battery pack, electric motor, suspension, braking and steering systems, modern EVs are more or less giant computers running on wheels.

This has allowed relative newcomers like Elon Musk’s Tesla to prove that what was once essentially a tech start-up business can take on the might of the establishment… and win. Suddenly, we are faced with a market leader that is not Ford, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors or any other ‘legacy’ OEM.

With success comes competition and one of Tesla’s biggest rivals is Chinese carmaker BYD, another EV brand that has risen from relative obscurity to the main stage in recent years. Zeekar,

So, with the growing acceptance of vehicles that lack those iconic historic bonnet badges, why couldn’t a tech company succeed in the EV environment?

Navigating the User Experience

Apart from EVs, the other significant change in the automotive industry has been the continued focus on infotainment. As vehicle refinement has improved to such an extent that it has become difficult to distinguish one manufacturer’s car from another, it now often has to rely on the quality of the digital experience to steal sales.

Additionally, electric vehicles have moved toward the software-defined vehicle (SDV) category, meaning that much of the vehicle’s functionality (and even its powertrain) can be updated via over-the-air updates (OTA). Can be changed and updated.

The bottom line is that cars are increasingly becoming like your phone, tablet or laptop, whether you agree with it or not.

Most of today’s automotive start-ups have seized the opportunity to create ubiquitous ecosystems that work well with your smartphone of choice. We’re not just talking about Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, but apps that can remotely unlock the vehicle, organize your service schedule and even That new vehicle features can also be added through subscription packages. Tesla is great at this, but Rivian, Lucid, and many others have also followed suit.

Alas, ‘legacy’ automakers have been slow to catch on, possibly due to the fact that they are often locked into long contracts with technology partners, or that they are tied into inflexible product cycles.

Recently, Mercedes-Benz has said it is looking to combat this with its own operating system, while Porsche recently turned to the Android Automotive Developer Toolkit to handle the underpinnings of future infotainment systems Is.

But if your future car is more about the digital experience and operating system rather than the nuances of the suspension set-up and the linearity of its torque curve, why not hand the whole thing over to an established technology provider?

Xiaomi won first

Last month, leaks from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) revealed that Xiaomi was busy prepping its first electric car – the SU7 sedan.

The SU7, which will be co-developed with partners Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Company (BAIC), which will handle all the traditional car stuff, looks like it will be the first vehicle that is truly seamless with the existing Xiaomi ecosystem. A proper extension of the smartphone.

It is expected to be offered in a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant that will produce 295hp, while a more exotic all-wheel-drive version will also go on sale that will produce 663hp. There is talk of an 800-volt architecture (for fast charging) and a 100kWh battery, which should result in more than 400-miles of electric range.

It’s likely to be a great EV, but potential customers will probably be more interested in the fact that it’s set to boast facial recognition via a B-pillar-mounted camera, allowing owners to start the car keyless. Will allow unlocking and starting. ,

There are very few details about smartphone integration, but we imagine it will be an essential part of the vehicle’s functionality, acting as an extra screen, a digital key and allowing drivers and passengers to keep their smartphones alive inside the vehicle. Will provide the ability to continue.

This is not some flash in the pan, as recent reports suggest that Xiaomi is more serious about its entry into the automotive sector, with rumors of a hybrid model fast approaching the launch of its inaugural EV as well as further models. Will also launch. line pipe.

Huawei expands its auto operations

Although Chinese tech giant Huawei has been adamant that it will not manufacture electric vehicles, its HarmonyOS is proving popular with many of the carmakers it is currently working with in its home market.

Changan, which already offers the Avatar electric vehicle brand (powered by Huawei’s own operating system), has said it is ready to expand its technology partnership with Huawei in the future.

Similarly, BAIC Motors and JAC Motors recently confirmed new working relationships that will lead to a number of new Chinese EVs powered by Huawei Smart.

So far, we’ve already seen the Aito M5, which was made by Chinese manufacturer Ceres, but included a whole host of Huawei tech, including the ability to unlock the vehicle with the brand’s smartwatch.

Again, this is currently limited to China and select Asian markets, but many of these emerging brands are becoming increasingly common in parts of Europe, North America, and beyond. Look at BYD’s recent successes outside the domestic market.

But the news to complete this sudden tech cycle is that some of these aforementioned Chinese automotive start-ups are also trying their hand at smartphone technology. Nio recently launched a $900 Android phone in China, while we reported on Polestar teasing a high-end Android phone at its recent Polestar Day event in LA.

Both of these examples are rumored to offer UWB technology that can act as a vehicle key, provide an additional screen when in the car and take care of most of the vehicle’s comfort and convenience features.

This closing of the tech circle will only strengthen consumer confidence, bring the idea of ​​tech companies as carmakers into the public consciousness and make the transition easier.

autonomous entertainment

Traditional OEMs, many of which have dominated the industry for more than 100 years, are likely breathing a sigh of relief that the road to fully autonomous driving is proving to be long and difficult.

Because when that time comes, the idea of ​​being loyal to a particular automotive brand goes out the window. Traditional ownership models will change, car-sharing will become commonplace and people in cars will care less about their surroundings and more about what they can achieve during their journey.

Even now, in-car entertainment is growing rapidly, as manufacturers look to allow passengers to hop on a boxset and play games on the go. Porsche’s Taycan and the upcoming Panamera feature a screen that allows the front passenger to watch whatever they want without distracting the driver.

Additionally, anyone stuck at a slow EV charging station will attest to the importance of streaming or in-car gaming services while you wait.

Sony unveiled its Vision-S concept at CES in 2020, but what seemed amazing then makes more sense now.

After all, why partner with existing OEMs to license the use of PlayStations in vehicles when you can build vehicles with the latest audio systems, television technology, and smartphone integration? It’s a move that other tech giants are adopting in increasing numbers, so don’t be surprised if that Apple Car finally sees the light of day.

