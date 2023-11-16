You'll Be Richer Next Year, Thanks to the IRS

Your paycheck may look bigger in 2024, even if you don’t get a raise.

Surprising reason: Inflation.

Each year, the Internal Revenue Service adjusts some of its key tax rules to offset the sting of higher consumer prices. The idea is to protect Americans from so-called “bracket creep,” when workers’ earnings rise over time and push them into a higher tax bracket, but they still get only the same or the same amount of goods and services as before. She buys less because everything costs more now.

Take-home pay will be bigger for millions of Americans next year as the nation’s tax collector last week raised the income threshold for its seven tax brackets by 5.4% through 2024.

Although this is less than this year’s huge increase of 7.1%, it still means that some taxpayers will find they have moved to a lower bracket, thus saving them more money at tax time. Even people who don’t bend may see savings, because of the way the Internal Revenue Code applies different rates to different levels of income.

“It’s actually a tax cut,” said David Medina, a financial advisor at Stewardship Financial in Arcadia, California.

Another reason millions of Americans will feel more frustrated next year is that even if they don’t get a raise: The IRS also raised the standard deduction to 5.4%.

This benefit lets taxpayers avoid paying a portion of their income from federal taxes. How? Because the bracket a person falls into is calculated by subtracting the standard deduction (or an itemized deduction, if your estate taxes, gifts to charity, state and local taxes and medical and dental expenses total more than the standard benefit) Is. Next year, the standard deduction will increase from $1,500 to $29,200 for married couples and $750 to $14,600 for individuals.

“For people whose income is the same from year to year, the adjustment represents a tax cut,” said Timothy Stephan, managing director of Baird’s private wealth management group in Milwaukee. “It will mean more money in your pocket.”

The IRS taxes Americans according to a tiered system in which larger portions of income are taxed at progressively higher rates ranging from the top 10% to the top 37%. So when someone says they’re in the 24% bracket, they’re not paying that rate on all of their income. Instead, they are paid that rate on the portion of income that falls within the income range corresponding to that bracket.

Similarly, income below that amount is taxed at the rates applicable to their respective limits. “When people look at these brackets I always want to remind them that you’re not paying the highest rate on everything you earn,” Stephan said.

Let’s say a married couple earned $365,000 jointly this year. This makes their top federal income tax rate 32% because they have earned enough to fall into that rate bracket. Next year, their top rate will drop to 24%, as the IRS increases the limits, pushing them into the next lower bracket. Stephen said the couple will save about $1,000 in taxes next year.

High earners, who see the rate drop from 32% to 24%, benefit the most and reap several thousand dollars in tax savings.

“The higher your income, the more benefits you’ll get,” said Jonathan Duggan, director of financial planning at Procyon Partners in Fulton, Maryland. “Someone in a higher tax bracket may have more dollars than someone in the next lower bracket.”

The ‘bright side’ of inflation

The extra dollars don’t mean savers can spend the money on vacations. The adjustment also reduces the cost of larger retirement-planning strategies such as converting a traditional individual retirement account to a Roth, withdrawals of which are tax-free. Under this move, the saver will have to pay tax at normal rates on the converted amount. If the saver is in a lower bracket, they owe less at the switch.

It’s ironic that the pain of higher prices on everything from groceries to eating out is also responsible for your paycheck getting a little fatter soon. In the 12 months through October, the consumer price index, a widely used barometer of inflation, was 3.2%, down from 3.7% the previous two months. Housing costs rose 6.7% from the year-ago period.

“Sometimes inflation has a good side,” Medina said.

Source: themessenger.com