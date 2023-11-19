You’ll Be Able to Buy Cars on Amazon Next Year

Want a new Hyundai? Just ask Alexa.

This week, the Korean automaker announced it will begin working with Amazon to sell some of its vehicles on the giant ecommerce site. A Hyundai purchased on Amazon won’t actually come in a very large box, but buyers will have the option of having their new car delivered or picked up at a local dealership. Sales will begin in 2024, and other brands will likely come to Amazon after Hyundai’s first move.

It’s the latest step in the increasing Amazonization of car buying. Selling cars online is a major, though perhaps natural, evolution of the always-on online marketplace. While buying an EV online is becoming increasingly common, the trend of buying a new car on the web really took off during the pandemic, when some companies offered the option to have the car delivered straight to your door immediately after clicking the buy button. Did. , Now, having a vehicle available on one of the largest ecommerce websites will make the prospect of one-click shopping even more attractive. Just know that Jeff Bezos probably won’t let you negotiate.

Here’s some other consumer tech news from this week.

Sonos is releasing… something

A new product from Sonos, a company that manufactures all types of speakers and audio equipment, is coming next year. It’s not clear exactly what the device will be, but in an earnings report released this week, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said the company planned to release its first entry in the “multibillion-dollar category” in the second half of next year. Is.

Previous leaks have hinted that the company could potentially be getting into the headphone game. This could be a big step forward for Sonos, which until now has focused solely on connected speakers and amplifiers. The same sources who broke the headphone news also revealed that the company is considering laying off some of its labor force, which could be either because the company is struggling to move hardware or because big companies are struggling these days. Layoffs are just a thing for tech companies. ,

hang tight

Inventor Simon Giertz has gone from creating ugly robots to creating useful tools you might not even realize you need. Her web store Yatch (a phonetic spelling of her last name) features an LED-powered calendar and a ring with a Phillips head screwdriver. Giertz’s latest invention is the Coat Hinger – a metal coat hanger that folds into itself to take up less space. This is a clever solution for those who have small closets or minimal space to hang clothes. There is also the option to purchase a set of hangers on a custom rod that can be resized to fit different spaces. The rod even has grooves to keep the clothes in place properly. Giertz announced the product on Instagram.

The Hinger is being funded through a Kickstarter campaign and will eventually be sold in Giertz’s Yacht Store. We generally don’t recommend Kickstarter projects here. Very often, something you paid for long ago never shows up. Or if it does, the final product doesn’t live up to the original promise. But the campaign has already exceeded its target. And Giertz, who has graced the cover of WIRED, has a proven track record of making really cool, useful gadgets.

inside the mirai

One day in 2016 the Internet collapsed. A malware tool called Mirai enabled a massive denial-of-service attack that took advantage of thousands of connected smart home devices to overload the servers supporting some of the largest sites online. Netflix, Spotify, Twitter, PayPal, Slack, even WIRED were shut down, causing chaos across the web. This surprised cyber security researchers. It forced even the FBI to take notice.

Turns out, Mirai was the creation of three young hackers, all in their late teens or barely 20s. on this week Gadget Lab podcast, senior writer Andy Greenberg joins the show to talk about what inspired the three hackers who created Mirai to tell their story for the first time in WIRED’s latest cover story.

Source: www.wired.com