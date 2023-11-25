Let’s look at the popular Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The company’s shares have seen decent share price growth in the teens on NASDAQGS over the past few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you can assume that any recent changes in the company’s outlook are already factored into the stock price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I’ll analyze the latest data on Apple’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Apple

Is Apple still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Apple’s price seems to be about 17.67% higher than my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Apple today, you’ll be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you consider that the stock is actually worth $161.44, there is only a minor downside when the price drops to its true value. Is there another opportunity to buy at a lower price in the future? Since Apple’s stock price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it drop lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another opportunity to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator of how much a stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Apple?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you are considering buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it is intrinsic value relative to price that matters most, a more attractive investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profits expected to grow by double digits 19% over the next few years, the outlook for Apple is positive. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What does it mean to you

Are you a shareholder? AAPL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around their fair value. However, there are other important factors that we have not considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Would you have enough conviction to buy if the price was lower than the actual value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AAPL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, as it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic outlook is encouraging for the company, meaning it is worth taking a deeper look at other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet to take advantage of the next price decline.

If you want to know deeper about Apple, you also need to look at what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, We’ve identified 2 warning signs with Apple, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you’re no longer interested in Apple, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with high growth potential.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source: finance.yahoo.com