The holidays are coming, laptops are starting to creak, and it’s tempting to pick up an upgrade for Christmas. But if you’re looking for a consumer laptop, you may want to wait a few months for Apple’s next MacBook Air.

Thanks to the performance and efficiency of Apple Silicon, professionals get tremendous performance from the new M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro laptops. Even the previous generation M2 Pro and M2 Max variants lived up to the promise of a professionally-focused macOS laptop. That promise has also provided a MacBook Air family that can satisfy Apple consumers with its extra power.

Next year’s MacBook Air should come with an M3 chipset, adding even more performance to a laptop that is, for all intents and purposes, little more than it needs with an M2 chipset. Apple has laptops to sell, and more performance is an easy sell, but for many people, the M2 performance level is in the sweet spot… the M3 is an extra piece of chocolate cake more than you think you need. .

One of the major differences with the MacBook Air is the physicality of the laptop. It’s lighter and thinner than the professionally-focused MacBook Pro laptop. Unlike 2008, when the thin nature of the air was completely astonishing, the current difference is measured in a millimeter or two and a handful of grams. This is enough to feel the difference when carrying the hardware for a long time. There is still room for Air’s original mission goal.

The MacBook Air also has a unique value proposition… a version with a 15-inch screen. More screen real estate allows for greater multi-tasking and better workflow. While the M2 variant was launched a year after the 13-inch M2 debuted, the 2024 MacBook Air launch should see the release of both 13-inch and 15-inch M3 variants. It’s a popular size in the Windows laptop community, and it sits nicely between the sizable 16-inch and relatively portable 14-inch MacBook Pro models.

Power is not everything. The MacBook Air seeks to balance the power of Apple silicon with more user-friendly features. A light and thin machine, a screen that many people are already comfortable with, and a machine that doesn’t demand too much from your wallet should be “more than enough” for personal computing.

If you need to buy a new MacBook now, the M2 MacBook Air is a good answer. But if you want something lighter, faster and more accessible, wait until next year. The M3 MacBook Air will be Apple’s standard bearer in the consumer laptop market.

