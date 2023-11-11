Market forces rained on the parade of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shareholders today, when analysts lowered their forecasts for next year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts indicated a weaker outlook – perhaps a sign that investors should also curb their expectations.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering CommScope Holding Co. is for revenues of US$6.5b in 2024, which would reflect an uncomfortable 17% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are projected to decline significantly, falling 85% to US$1.47 per share. However, prior to this estimate update, consensus was expecting revenues of US$7.4b and losses of US$0.04 per share. So there has been quite a change in opinion following the recent consensus update, with analysts making serious cuts to their revenue forecasts, while also expecting losses per share to widen.

The consensus price target fell 32% to US$2.79, with analysts clearly concerned about the company after a weak revenue and earnings outlook.

Now looking at the bigger picture, one way to understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We highlight that a sales reversal is expected with a forecast 14% annual revenue decline through the end of 2024. This is a notable change from the historical growth of 9.2% over the past five years. In contrast, our data shows that other companies in the same industry (with analyst coverage) are projected to see their revenue grow by 4.4% annually for the near future. So although its revenue is forecast to decline, it doesn’t come with a silver lining – CommScope Holding Co. is expected to lag the broader industry.

Most importantly, analysts have raised their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately analysts have also lowered their revenue estimates, and industry data shows that CommScope Holding Company’s revenues are expected to grow slower than the broader market. The consensus price target declined slightly, with analysts not being convinced by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of CommScope Holding Company’s future valuation. Often, a downgrade can trigger a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn’t be surprised if the market becomes more cautious on CommScope Holding Company after today.

