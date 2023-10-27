You Really Don’t Understand How Stupid ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Is, Trust Me

fear the walking dead Credit: AMC

Once upon a time, fear the walking dead It was very good. For a brief moment, it was actually pretty awesome. Season 3 was a high point for the zombie drama spinoff. After two seasons of good – but often disappointing – TV it finally found its stride.

And then original showrunner Dave Erickson left and AMC brought in Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss to ruin everything. And over the next five terrible, ridiculously embarrassing seasons, they ruined it with gusto. The seasons where no business existed have become a ridiculous, excruciating blow to AMC’s reputation. AMC makes some great shows-Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Dark Winds-But fear the walking dead It’s so bad that you wonder if the people making the decisions have lost their minds.

I could list many examples but I’d like to focus on just two things: Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and the walkie-talkie. you know what it is.

Ever since the genius brothers took over the show and stopped writing characters like real people, one of the major narrative crutches they’ve leaned on – heavily, pathetically – has been an over-reliance on the walkie-talkie. , which apparently has an endless supply of batteries and ranges you won’t believe. You want to catch someone hundreds of miles away? FTWD walkie-talkie will work! After all, it is a magical object, and walkie-talkies will be around long after we’re all gone.

I’m not kidding, guys. In Fear, The characters are able to reach each other at any time and at any distance with walkie-talkies. It is more functional than a cell phone. Sometimes no one will do the work to come to terms with some built up tension, but in 99% of the cases it’s a sure thing. You could be in Georgia and Morgan Jones could be in Texas, and you could be talking to each other about making up for all the bad things you’ve done by helping people until they puke. Because all that nasty, nasty crap is so sticky it makes you sick.

But.

But the thing is this! Madison dies in the midseason finale of Season 4. Or, well, we think she dies. Everyone thinks she dies. And she remains dead for the next few seasons. But at the end of Brutal Season 7, she reappears, working for PADRE, who, I think, is based in Georgia. But she shows up again in Texas! Right after Alicia dies (or maybe she’s not dead!) Madison returns, just as John Dory dies, his father arrives.

In any case, my question is this: These super-powered walkie-talkies are still working all these years, and Madison and her kids and Strand and Daniel and everyone nearby, have any of them ever How not to hear each other, I don’t know, on a useless walkie-talkie? Dwight finds Sherry thousands of miles away from home. In this season, Troy Otto arrives and finds everyone and apparently finds Alicia too. Everyone seems to find everyone else pretty easily all the time, but somehow in several seasons Madison is just…what? Where? How? Why?

It’s all so fabricated and stupid that I can no longer contain my hatred of it. I’m not angry. I am not disappointed either. I’m just amazed. Shocked that AMC would let these showrunners ruin their show for so many years. The surprising thing is that despite the sheer stupidity of it, people still like it. This is very terrible. I can’t believe it Fear Written by people. This must be an AI experiment that went horribly wrong, ex machina Level wrong.

But hey, as long as it makes AMC money, I guess that’s the important thing.