You need to be the right age to start taking your pension seriously – or risk a bad retirement

When you reach your mid-30s, things start going right, both personally and professionally.

Milestones such as buying a home, having a child, or settling down with a partner may have been reached. This may also be the time when you start feeling better.

If you’re lucky enough to be able to save – and feel motivated to do so – now is a wise moment to take advantage of it. More specifically, it’s time to focus on planning for your retirement.

New analysis from insurer Standard Life shows that 36 is the “exact” age at which you need to start taking your pension seriously – or risk a bad retirement. We take a closer look.

Countdown to retirement starts at 36

According to research, 36 is a “turning point” at which we begin to feel more “settled” — and this is the moment when we look to the future and begin active planning for our retirement.

By this time you may have been in the workforce for over a decade and may have your sights set on life after work. But is focusing on pension enough after reaching the age of 36 to ensure a comfortable retirement?

A lot depends on how you’ve been saving so far – and how you plan to do so in the future.

Importantly, with the shift from “defined benefit” or final salary pensions, which offer a guaranteed retirement income, to “defined contribution” plans, which do not, the onus falls on younger workers to take responsibility for their retirement plans. Is strongly.

Sangeeta Chawla of Standard Life said: “With defined benefit pensions ending, future retirees must take matters into their own hands. For those who do, there are many headwinds such as high housing costs and cost of living crises, as well as additional challenges such as student tuition fees.

“It’s likely that many people will face trade-offs when it comes to planning for retirement versus meeting today’s costs.”

What about auto-enrolment?

According to Standard Life, less than a quarter of people pay more than the minimum auto-enrolment contribution of 8 per cent of earnings into their pension before they turn 36. But by 36, this figure increases to 35 percent.

Helen Morrissey from Hargreaves Lansdown, an investment company, said: “Auto-enrolment enables people to start saving into a workplace pension early, and this steady drip-feed of contributions – coupled with long-term investment growth – allows people to build a decent “Enables a retirement pot.”

But it’s important to think about what you want your retirement to look like. Ms Morrissey said: “People have very different expectations, and that means the amount you need to save can vary widely.”

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, a trade body, defines a “relaxed” retirement as one where you can take overseas holidays for three weeks a year, drive a car and enjoy pleasures such as theater trips.

The PLSA estimates that such a lifestyle would currently cost a person £37,300 a year.

So, in addition to the full new state pension of £10,600 a year, you will need a personal annual income of £26,700. The PLSA figure for a couple is £54,500 per year.

The PLSA said that to achieve this level, a couple who shared costs and each received the full new state pension would need to accumulate a retirement pot of £328,000 each if they converted their savings into income by buying an annuity. Let’s give.

Keep in mind that this is in today’s figures and the effects of inflation mean future retirees will need more. In short, you will need to save hard.

It pays to boost contributions in your mid-30s

If you decide to increase your pension contributions at age 36, how much of a difference will it really make? We got Hargreaves Lansdowne to do the calculations.

Let’s take the example of Joe Bloggs, who started working full-time with a salary of £25,000 a year and who made a minimum auto-enrolment contribution of 8 per cent (5 per cent employee, 3 per cent employer) into a workplace pension from the age of 22.

By the time he’s 68, he could have almost £500,000. It has estimated 5 percent annual investment growth, 3.5 percent salary increase per year and 1 percent annual investment cost.

The figures have not been reduced to take inflation into account. However, if Mr Bloggs increased his contributions by 3 percentage points to 11 per cent from the age of 36, it would give him a much healthier pot of £630,000 by the age of 68 – meaning he would have £130,000 more .

Ms Morrissey said: “This shows that boosting pension savings in your 30s when you stop working can make a good boost to your pension sum, helping you achieve a ‘comfortable’ retirement.”

Don’t forget the power of compound interest

It’s also important to remember that early pension savings are very powerful because they benefit from compound returns.

Gary Smith, of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said: “These ‘returns on returns’ could see the pension pot grow exponentially over the coming decades. With this in mind, with more than 30 years left until state pension age, 36 is a reasonable age to start thinking more seriously about pension savings.

But he acknowledged there may be many financial demands on workers over the age of 30.

“In addition to the rising cost of living, available income from things like housing, travel and child care is likely to be greatly reduced. For many people, these costs will make it difficult to increase pension contributions above the minimum 8 per cent auto-enrolment,” he said.

What if you can’t top up until later in life?

The good news is that even though you can’t increase the amount you pay until you reach 40, or 50, all is not lost.

Ms Morrissey said: “Life can get in the way, bringing with it unexpected expenses. It’s important not to worry if you haven’t been able to promote your contributions yet.

“It’s never too late to make a difference. Increasing your contributions whenever possible will impact how much you’ll earn in retirement.

If you wait until age 40 to increase contributions

If our hypothetical saver Joe Bloggs was making the minimum 8 per cent auto-enrolment contributions by the age of 40 and then increased them by 3 percentage points to 11 per cent, he would end up with £609,000 by the age of 68. If he increased the increase by 4 percentage points to 40, this would give him £645,000.

If you wait until 45 to increase contributions

If Mr Bloggs had been able to increase his contributions by 3 percentage points when he was 45, he would have had £588,000 at the age of 68. If they had increased contributions by 4 percentage points, they would have received £617,000.

If you wait until 50 to increase contributions

Even if Mr Bloggs waited until age 50, a 3 percentage point increase would give him £568,000 and a 4 percentage point increase would give him £590,000.

it’s never too late

All this shows that for those in a position to do so, actively increasing contributions, or making a lump sum payment, can prove to be a valuable gift to your future.

use tools

If you want to know more about the impact of increased pension contributions, it’s worth checking out the online calculator. These tools can also help you see how much income you might receive through annuities or income deductions when you retire.

Your workplace pension provider or SIP company will usually have such tools available.

