'You need $30 to bring me a steak??': Customers question why they tip more when the food is more expensive, but the staff makes the same effort

A TikToker questioned the idea of ​​percentage-based tipping in a viral clip that sparked debate over why gratuities are such a big part of American dining culture.

Simran (@basicbrownbee) asked a simple question: Why should a server pay $30 to bring a $150 steak in one hand and $10 to bring a $50 steak in the other hand?

Many commentators had their own views on tipping based on the percentage and the economics of the food service industry in general.

“Can someone explain why tipping 20% ​​is different on a $150 steak versus a $50 steak if the waiter brought out both steaks at the same time?” she asks in the clip.

Simran looks at the camera as a tablet is placed beneath her, she averts her eyes in an attempt to convey the validity of the question to her audience, while adding in her caption: “Let’s say the steak is all you have “

His question sparked a debate over tipping practices in the comments section of the post.

Some people, such as this one person, agreed with Simran’s viewpoint: “I never understood why people think the more your meal costs, the more you should tip.”

Another commented that it hardly seems fair to pay more than 20% of your restaurant bill to someone to take some items to your table. “To be honest. You want $30 to get me a steak and maybe a jug of water??” they shared.

Others argued that the economics of gratuities changed somehow over time and considered how tips should be increased appropriately. “I was saying so. Big tips are for big parties, not more expensive meals, one user wrote.

@basicbrownbee assuming you only have steak #justconfused ♬ original sound – athena

However, some people who responded to Simran’s post said that they tip 20% no matter what.

“I never realized that people actually thought that way. I will always tip 20% or more, otherwise I would be embarrassed,” one TikToker commented.

Simran responded to the above comment: “I always do too, I was just curious as to why the pricing is different (this scenario should have been in the same restaurant/conditions – just different steaks) $).”

There’s nothing that forces a person to leave a tip for a meal, as some, like this person, quipped: “Fun fact: You have the option to leave zero.”

The concept of percentage-based tipping is something that has been questioned by many people in posts online, such as this Redditor who honestly asked why it wasn’t measured by another measurement, such as time at the table. “Why is tipping based on percentage? Why is their service more valuable when I order a $20 steak versus a $7 burger?” the Reddit user wrote.

Another raised an issue about subsidizing corporate profits by covering the wages of their workforce and putting the responsibility on the consumer: “Because more of society is moving toward service-based industries, and they want you to tip.” Feel obligated to because it’s in their best interests.”

Another commenter on TikTok had a similar opinion. He argued, “This is because instead of businesses being responsible for employees, the consumer is forced to subsidize the workforce.”

The idea of ​​percentage-based tipping was based on the idea that a higher bill cost usually means that the server in question is doing more work. In the 50s, it was common for American customers to leave 10% of their bill, although by 2023, that amount has increased to 25%, according to cnbc One article described how “tipping has gotten out of control in the United States.”

Daily Dot has contacted Simran through her TikTok comment for more details.

*First published: October 30, 2023, 11:05am CDT

jack albon

Jack Alban is a freelance journalist for the Daily Dot covering trending human interest/social media stories and real people’s reactions to them. He always looks to incorporate evidence-based studies, current events, and facts related to these stories to create your non-average viral post.

Source: www.dailydot.com