Invincible is finally back, and after years of waiting for its second season it’s almost immediately gone again. The first four episodes, half of Season 2, have already been completed, culminating in a wild finale last week, with Part 2 arriving sometime in 2024.

The final episode featured some incredible voice acting in a series full Incredible voice acting and the most star-studded cast that any animated project has probably ever seen. It’s led by Walking Dead actor turned Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, who joins forces with his old friend TWD creator Robert Kirkman to voice Invincible’s lead character.

This midseason finale (spoilers) reunited Invincible with his father, Omni-Man, after he was almost killed by him and flew off to who knows where. Turns out the place is a bug planet that is about to be overrun by other Viltrumites as punishment for giving birth to a bug-based purple baby.

The confrontation scene between Invincible and Omni-Man is powerful, and now the show has released a clip Steven Yeun recorded some of his best lines in a new short video. In the booth he was J.K. Not playing along with Simmons, just doing his own lines, but you can see how good he is at this:

Truly incredible stuff here from Yun, who has been a hugely underrated actor Until His Oscar nomination for Minari in 2021. I really haven’t seen a bad project from Steven Yeun. AMC messed up by killing him off in The Walking Dead, even though that was mandated in the comics, and he never returned, even for a guest spot, because I suspect he didn’t like it. Here’s how it happened. But in addition to Minari, check her out in AnythingBeef, no, Burning, sorry to bother you, Okja, Mayhem, he’s absolutely fantastic (especially Burning, go watch Burning).

Robert Kirkman has big plans for Invincible, he wants the show to have seven to eight seasons on Amazon, hoping to have a bigger pace than the current timeline, which was affected by COVID and other situations. Some fans are upset that the show came back after so much time and then immediately took an indefinite break, but most others understand that the animators have to get these things out of the way as fast as they can. One should not work hard.

In any case, I’m looking forward to many more years of Yeun and JK Simmons in Invincible if this is indeed the plan Amazon is behind. Lord knows they need all the high quality shows they can get, and their livelihood appears to be violent superhero shows between this and The Boys.

