You may want to change your investment strategy in 2024. cnn business

To call the remarkable performance of the past few weeks on Wall Street a Santa Claus rally or a string of year-end wins would be an understatement.

The Dow has been reaching record highs for several consecutive days. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is flirting with its own records. Stocks may register gains for the eighth consecutive week.

But the Santa rally only lasts until the gifts under the tree are opened, and it’s hard to say whether that momentum can extend beyond the holiday season and into the New Year.

So will there be a recession in the market next year?

Every December, economists from banks, asset management companies, research firms, hedge funds and more all release their outlooks for the year ahead. This time predictions are happening everywhere.

JPMorgan analysts expect the S&P 500 to end next year 11% lower – at 4,200. Others, such as analysts at Capital Economics, believe it will rise 17% to 5,500. The benchmark index currently stands at around 4,740 – so these are very different results.

Still, when it comes to the broader picture, some common themes emerge. We analyzed this year-end literature so you don’t have to. Here’s what guidance some leading analysts will provide for next year.

rate cut expected

A lot of the cheer on Wall Street is coming from last week’s Federal Reserve policy decision that kept interest rates the same and signaled a rate cut next year. But the celebration may be a little presumptuous.

While the Fed has hinted at the possibility of three rate cuts in 2024, markets are currently expecting much more. According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors now expect 6 to 7 rate cuts next year.

Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee told CNBC on Monday that he was “confused” about the market’s euphoric reaction to the central bank’s decision last Wednesday.

“It’s not what you say, or what the chair says. This is what they heard, and what they wanted to hear,” Goolsbee said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I was a little confused – was the market just making allegations, that’s what we wanted them to say?”

He said, the market is expecting A higher number of rate cuts than the Fed.

It’s all about active management

A common theme in the 2024 outlook is that investors would do well to actively manage their portfolios over the next year. This is a bit different from the ‘set it and forget it’ long-term investing advice that is commonly prevalent among portfolio managers.

Stocks and bonds have been unusually volatile this year, with their behavior out of line with economic expectations, wrote Jack Manley, global markets strategist at JPMorgan. Given those “significant dislocations,” he said, “just owning the indices will not be enough.”

This means that an investment strategy that relies on broad market movements to generate returns rather than specific stock selection or other active management strategies may fail.

“Investors need to take a more proactive approach towards their portfolios. This is not the time to switch on investing autopilot; It’s time to take control,” BlackRock analysts wrote. “In our view, deliberation in taking portfolio risk is important, and we expect to deploy more risk over the next year.”

The Magnificent Seven Can Move Apart

Mega-cap tech companies are largely responsible for the stock market’s gains this year. that makes sense, The top tech companies – Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet – together make up a quarter of the S&P 500’s value, giving them a major influence on investors’ portfolios.

Meta (formally Facebook) and Tesla are among the largest companies in the S&P 500, collectively known as the ‘Magnificent Seven’.

But Goldman Sachs analysts say these tech companies may be out of the limelight next year. “Looking ahead, the new regime of both improving growth and falling rates should support stocks with weak balance sheets, especially those that are sensitive to economic growth,” he wrote in a note on Friday.

They expect cyclical sectors – parts of the economy that are significantly affected by changes in the overall economic cycle, such as consumer discretionary, industrials and materials – to be good bets. He also likes small-cap stocks, or companies with relatively small market capitalizations ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion.

Economists at Morningstar agree. Analysts Tyler Dann and David Sequeira wrote, “US index returns are driven primarily by large-cap growth companies, which dominate the index weightings – also known as the ‘Magnificent Seven’ – we see valuation opportunities elsewhere.” “Looking for it.”

“In the basket of undervalued and unloved assets, small-cap value stocks predominate,” he said. They are also looking at sectors like banks and communication services.

unstable water for treasuries

It has been a volatile year for the US Treasury.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute analysts do not expect this to change in the near future.

“We expect U.S. Treasury yields to remain volatile in 2024, declining initially as the economic recession gathers pace, but with a recovery accelerating in the final months of the year,” they wrote in their year-end outlook. It will also increase.”

Still, he says long-term bond yields look attractive. Yields from 10-year US Treasuries minus core inflation turned positive in September 2023, he said, “and we believe investors currently have the opportunity to lock in the highest [real] Yield over decades. As long as the bond is from a high-quality issuer, an investor can lock in a known yield until the maturity date with limited default risk.

Commonwealth economists also view long-term US Treasuries as a buy – unless inflation accelerates surprisingly quickly next year.

“If the Fed can keep inflation in check over the next few years, we believe Treasuries at current yields could be an attractive long-term option for investors seeking high-quality income,” he wrote.

As my colleague Chris Isidore reports, the days are numbered for US Steel, an independent, American-owned plant that was once the backbone of the country’s economy.

US Steel was once the most valuable company in the world. On Monday, it agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, Japan’s biggest steelmaker, for $14.1 billion, or $55 a share.

That $14.1 billion sale price, while a 40% premium to where U.S. Steel’s stock closed on Friday before the deal was announced, gives it a modest edge in today’s economy. The country’s tech powerhouses – Apple, Google’s parent Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia – trade at valuations of more than $1 trillion each. Even at selling prices, US steel is worth less than 0.5% of Apple’s value and less than 2% of Tesla’s value.

Its revenue last year was $21 billion, which is about the same as Walmart brings in every two weeks. Or to put it another way, it’s a little more than half annual The sales that Apple receives come only from its wearable products, primarily its headphones.

The potential end of U.S. Steel as an independent, publicly traded, American-owned company underscores a shift in the country’s economy away from manufacturing to services such as retail or media, or technology. It is a change that continues to have deep economic and political implications today.

Read more here.

Nikola founder Trevor Milton was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for lying to investors about the company’s hydrogen and electric truck technology, my colleague Eva Rothenberg reports.

The sentence is much less than the 11-year sentence federal prosecutors were seeking. If Milton was sentenced to the maximum sentence, he could have faced up to 60 years in prison.

“Trevor Milton repeatedly lied to investors – on social media, on television, on podcasts, and in print,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “But today’s sentence should be a warning to start-up founders and corporate executives everywhere – ‘Fake it until you make it’ is not an excuse for fraud, and if you mislead your investors , then you will have to pay a heavy price.”

Milton will also surrender property in Utah and pay a $1 million fine, the Justice Department said in a news release. He also faces three years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

Milton’s legal team told CNN it had no comment on the sentencing.

